Global Vein Illumination Technologies Market 2020-2027: Vein Finders Present Effective Solution for Medical Staff to Master Phlebotomy

The global market for Vein Illumination Technologies is projected to reach US$ 592.8 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAG4R of 28.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Vein illuminator devices, also called vein finders, use advanced visualizing technologies for aiding healthcare professionals easily locate veins that are hard-to-find. A vein illuminator is a usually a hand-held device to be held over the skin from where it displays the skin's vasculature for easy location and puncturing of veins, causing less discomfort to patients.

In patients with fragile skin, especially geriatric patients, infants, and obese persons, nurses and doctors cannot easily locate veins, creating the need for vein illumination technologies. Illuminator devices are also used for locating veins in patients with dark skin, obese people, agitated patients, and in those whose veins are not palpable or visible and those with burn injuries. The device eliminates unnecessary pricking of needles as it allows for precise location of veins.

Vein illuminators are used during surgeries, emergency medical services, in blood centers and also for home healthcare. In hospitals, the devices have become an emergency room essential. They are also essential in NICUs where accuracy and speed of cannulation are significant. Vascular visualization is a suitable option for patients with challenging venous access or/and after unsuccessful venipuncture attempts.

The technology improves the success of peripheral cannulation while reducing the requirement of central vascular access devices. Inexorable winds of COVID-19 are leaving behind massive numbers of infected patients and putting immense burden on healthcare units. Patients admitted to hospitals require intravenous injections for drug delivery and addressing nutritional needs of the body.



COVID-19 crisis has therefore prompted various companies to offer advanced vein finders to serve hospitals and help medical professionals in effectively performing venipuncture. Some of these devices use difference in near-infrared light absorbance between a vein and surrounding tissue to project real-time, accurate image of the vein on the skin surface. These devices digitally display vasculature's map on skin surface to help medical professionals in verifying vein potency while avoiding bifurcations and valves. The technology is being used to locate the point for needle placement, especially for individuals with difficult venous access.

In addition to monitoring static information like position, branches and structures of veins, vascular imaging navigation tools are being used for visually observing direction of blood flow and qualitatively assessing speed of blood flow and the blood's filling degree. Medical professions treating COVID-19 patients are increasingly using vascular imaging navigation tools to visually monitor flowing condition of medical solutions in veins, enabling them to visually judge any leakage of these solutions.

The monitoring holds a particular relevance during haematoma drug injection owing to its role in avoiding leakage of solutions that may damage tissues. Physicians are also using these devices to observe the occurrence of haematoma following intravenous injections for timely treatment and avoiding secondary puncturing. The use of vein finder technology for COVID-19 patients makes venipuncture more effective and convenient, which saves valuable time and helps physicians in delivering enhanced care.



The major factor driving growth is the growing healthcare expenditure in countries across the world. Growing inclination of physicians and nurses towards using devices and aids that are technologically advanced promotes market growth. Manufacturers offering the devices also launch new and advanced products on a regular basis, which also drives market growth.

Over the years, healthcare technology advancements led to novel medical device innovations with enhanced functionalities. Vein finder devices also advanced significantly and are now an essential device for phlebotomists, nurses and physicians. Innovations over the past two years especially have been notable.

The world witnessed the first-of-its-kind slid style palm vein authentication device. The technology was developed in the year 2017 by Fujitsu Laboratories. It can be easily integrated into benchtop mobile devices and tablets. Vino Optics also launched a novel innovation called Oxy-Iso Paramedic vein glasses in 2018.

These are designed like sunglasses. They help phlebotomists and physicians locate veins easily with the help of an enhanced display image, by filtering UV rays. The technology is meant for healthcare professionals with color blindness. It enables such physicians locate greens and reds. Such novel innovations are anticipated to increase penetration of vein finders further leading to major revenue growth. Growing difficulties with accessing peripheral veins is another important factor boosting product innovation. However, the devices available right now are priced higher, which represents a market growth restricting factor.

Also, there is still need for awareness about availability of such devices in many markets. Nonetheless, over the coming years, the market for vein illuminator technologies is anticipated to grow steadily owing to growing use of the devices for routine vein puncturing procedures in blood donation centers and laboratories.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Burden Fuels Adoption of Vein Finders to Save on Precious Time & Improve Patient Care

Vein Illuminators Market Remains Offset by Postponement of Elective and Non-essential Surgeries, and a Decline in Blood Donations

Vein Illumination Technologies to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

By Application, Intravenous Access Holds a Major Share

Technology Landscape

Transillumination Technology Leads the Vein Illlumination Market

Near Infrared Technology to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Ultrasound Vein Illumination Technology: Also a Significant Market

The US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth Competition

Select Popular Vein Finders Used by Medical Professionals to Find Veins Easily & Quickly

AccuVein

AccuVein AV400

VeinViewer Vision2

CMS Vein Finders

Veinlite

VeinSight Vein Finders

VPism

VeinViewer

VeinSight & AccuVein: Most Popular Vein Illuminators Globally

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vein Finders Present Effective Solution for Medical Staff to Master Phlebotomy

Sclerotherapy Using Vein Illumination for Treatment of Varicose and Spider Veins

Game-Changing Vein Illumination Devices Help Injectors Precisely Avoid Veins during Aesthetic Procedures

Aging Population Propels the Demand for Vein Illumination Technologies

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Vein Illuminators

High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Vein Illuminators

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Vein Illumination Technologies

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

