Global Vending Machine Market 2019-2023: Growing Preference for Customized Vending Machines

The vending machine market will register a CAGR of almost 17% by 2023.

The rise in adoption of intelligent vending machines to propel growth in the market. Unlike conventional vending machines that just dispense products, intelligent vending machines have advanced features such as operations and inventory management, customer analytics, transaction management, software and platform management, and digital advertising and content management systems.



Market Overview



Evolution of cashless payments



There has been an exponential increase in cashless and digital modes of transactions over the past five years. The burgeoning trend in digital and cashless payments has promoted retailers to install vending machines that accept such payments to increase. Most branded vending machines are capital intensive and procuring their hardware and software involves huge capital investments.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Azkoyen Group and Crane, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rise in adoption of intelligent vending machines and the evolution of cashless payments, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vending machine manufactures.



Azkoyen Group, Crane, Fuji Electric, GLORY, and Sanden Holdings Corporation are some of the major companies covered in this report.



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Low-end vending machines

Intelligent vending machines

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in adoption of intelligent vending machines

Increasing demand for retrofitting of vending machines

Growing preference for customized vending machines

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Azkoyen Group

Crane

Fuji Electric

GLORY

Sanden Holdings Corporation

