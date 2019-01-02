Global Vending Machine Market 2019-2023: Growing Preference for Customized Vending Machines
The "Global Vending Machine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vending machine market will register a CAGR of almost 17% by 2023.
The rise in adoption of intelligent vending machines to propel growth in the market. Unlike conventional vending machines that just dispense products, intelligent vending machines have advanced features such as operations and inventory management, customer analytics, transaction management, software and platform management, and digital advertising and content management systems.
Market Overview
Evolution of cashless payments
There has been an exponential increase in cashless and digital modes of transactions over the past five years. The burgeoning trend in digital and cashless payments has promoted retailers to install vending machines that accept such payments to increase. Most branded vending machines are capital intensive and procuring their hardware and software involves huge capital investments.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Azkoyen Group and Crane, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rise in adoption of intelligent vending machines and the evolution of cashless payments, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vending machine manufactures.
Azkoyen Group, Crane, Fuji Electric, GLORY, and Sanden Holdings Corporation are some of the major companies covered in this report.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Low-end vending machines
- Intelligent vending machines
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in adoption of intelligent vending machines
- Increasing demand for retrofitting of vending machines
- Growing preference for customized vending machines
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Azkoyen Group
- Crane
- Fuji Electric
- GLORY
- Sanden Holdings Corporation
