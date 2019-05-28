Global Vending Machines Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2017-2025 with Profiles of 110+ Companies

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machines - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report also analyzes the market for sale of products through Vending Machines by the following Product Types: Beverage, Food, and Other Products & Services. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vending Machines in US$ Million by the following Product Types:



Beverage Vending Machine

Food Vending Machine

Other Vending Machine

The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as



Azkoyen Group ( Spain )

) Crane Co. (USA)

Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Glory Ltd. ( Japan )

) Maas International Group ( The Netherlands )

) Royal Vendors, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanden Holdings Corp. ( Japan )

) SandenVendo America, Inc. ( USA )

) Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ( USA )

) Vendors Exchange International ( USA )

) Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay

Future of Vending Machines

Market Structure: An Overview

Market Outlook

North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines

European Market Attains Maturity

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth

Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry

Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice

Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry

Mobile Payments

Micro Markets

Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines

Telemetry

Consolidation

Customization - A Marketing Gimmick

Data Analytics

Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food

Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth

Going Cashless

Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations

Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending

Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines

Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry

SandenVendo's Innovative Machines

Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants

New Expansion Valve

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market

Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market

Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth

Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines

Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market

Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity

Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines

Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines

Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong Demand

Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines

Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities

Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines

Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth

Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending Machines

Enhanced Product Variety

Lower Service Costs

Multiple Payment Options

Fewer Regulatory Issues

Challenges

24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines

Vandalism: A Major Challenge

Lack of Customization

Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner

Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines by Select Country

Obesity: Affecting Traditional Junk Food Vending Machines

Drawbacks of Remote Vending

Biz-Op Scams

Wrong Choice of Locating Company

Unscrupulous Distributors

Too much Investment at a Time

Purchasing Used Equipment

IoT-Enabled Vending Machines to Eliminate Challenges Confronted by Food and Beverage Providers



4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years

Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines

The Automated Era

Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry

Using Technology to Reduce Costs

Employing Cashless Payment Technology

Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth

Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending

Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine

Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry

Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending

Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines

Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience

Technological Developments - Snippets



5. INTELLIGENT, SMART AND CONNECTED VENDING MACHINES

Intelligent Vending Machines Set to Post Impressive Growth

North America Embraces IVMs to be-in-sync with Regulations on Displaying Products' Nutrition Information

Asia-Pacific a Key Growth Market

Machines with Large-Sized, Transparent, Customer-Aware Displays

Fully Loaded Intelligent Vending Machines

Intelligent Vending Machine Enhancements

Intel Offers Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines

Market Drivers for IVM

Barriers and Challenges

Intelligent Vending Machines Trending the Market

New Meat Vending Machine Dispenses Raw Meat 24X7 in Paris

Vending Machines to Play Major Roles in Marketing Promotions

Automated Vending Restaurants Revolutionize the Vending Industry

Short Story Vending Machine in France

Vending Machines Sell Champagne and Spectacles

Farm Vending Machines Replace Honesty Boxes

Enhanced Convenience with Vending Machines

Vending Machines to Provide Groceries in Future

Deployment of Connected Vending Machines to Increase Substantially

Extensive Use in Retail Sector to Drive Connected Vending Machine Market

Integrating IoT with Vending Machines for Boosting Revenue Flow

Improving Profitability

Integration of New Technologies

Intel's Technology for Internet-Connected Vending

Smart Vending Machines

Transformation of Vending Machine Payment Options - An Overview

Initial Vending Machines

Advanced Payment Options at Vending Machines

Cashless Payment Technology Encourage Higher Demand

Mobile Technology for Making Payment at Vending Machine

Operators Witness Increase in Contactless Payment Demand

Payment Solution from MONEXgroup

The Importance of Telemetry



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction

Benefits of Vending Machines

History of Vending Machines

Popularity of Vending Machines

Product Segmentation

By Operation

By Type of Vended Product

By Emerging/Niche Applications

By Technology Used

By Place of Installation

Benefits

Economy

Convenience

Flexibility

Time Saving

Hygienic

Choice

Hazards

Types of Vending Machines

Beverage Vending Machines

Cold Beverage Vending Machines

Soda Vending Machines

Hot Beverage Vending Machines

Beer, Liquor, Wine Vending Machines

Net-Enabled Soft drink Vending Machine

Food Vending Machines

Candy Vending Machines

Snack Vending Machines

Fresh Food Vending Machines

Frozen Food Vending Machines

Fishing needs Vending Machines

Fruits Vending Machines

Packaged Rice Vending Machines

Milk Vending Machines

French Fries and Eggs Vending Machines

Bite Size Candy Machine

Gumball Vending Machines

Other Vending Machines

Cigarette Vending Machine

Insurance Vending Machines

Fortune Telling Vending Machines

Car Wash Product Vending Machines

Dollar Bill Changing Machines

Ticket Vending Machines

Postage Stamp Vending Machines

Video Games Vending Machines

Jukebox Vending Machines

Art and Poetry Vending Machines

Flower Bouquet Vending Machines

Make-up and Hygiene Vending Machines

Fingernail Painting Vending Machines

Office and School Supplies Vending Machines

Phone Card Vending Machines

Business Cards Vending Machines

Software Vending Machines

Inkjet Cartridges and Transparencies Vending Machines

Book and Magazine Vending Machines

Disposable Camera Vending Machines

Sticker and Toy Vending Machines

Live Stock Vending Machines

Drugstore Product Vending Machines

Sports Product Vending Machines

Clothing Vending Machines

Neckties, Scotch Tape and Shaving Cream Vending Machines

Map Vending Machines

Trading Card Vending Machines

Water Vending Machines

Pet Product Vending Machines

Rain Product Vending Machines

Instant Winner Lottery Ticket Vending Machines

Prepaid Phone Card Dispensing Machines

CyberCabs

Fast Aid Medicine, Over the Counter Vending Machine

Valet Vending Machine

Photojockey: Photosticker Vending Machine

Coin Laundry Equipment

A Mature Market

History of Coin Laundry

Bulk Vending Machines

Mechanical Vs Electronic Food Vending Machines

Types of Vending Programs

Full Service Vending Program

Co-op Service Vending Program

Owner Operator Vending Program

Environmental Impact of Drink Vending Machines

Reverse Vending Machines

Overview

Need for a Convenient Method to Handle Used Containers

Emergence of Reverse Vending Phenomenon

Promoting the Recycling' Concept

Public Legislation: Playing a Major Role in Recycling

Types of Reverse Vending Machines

Machines for Refillable Bottles

Machines for Non-Refillable Containers

In-Store Machines from Tomra

Benefits of Reverse Vending Machines

Benefits to the Consumer

Benefits to the Retailer

Benefits to the Distributor

Future Scenario



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Brief Sketch of the Innovators

Competition in Connected Vending Machines Market



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Launches/Introductions

Reese's Unveils Candy Converter

Azkoyen to Introduce Vitro S5 Machine in Latin America

Jabil Announces the Availability of Connected Intelligent Vending Platform

The Coca-Cola Company Launches New Vending Machine Concept in China

Crane Merchandising Systems Unveils New Vending Equipment

Alibaba Launches Car Vending Machines in China

Coca-Cola Launches World's First Dialect Payment Accepted Vending Machine

CVS Pharmacy Introduces Automated Retail Vending Machines

Mesa Water Launches New Water Vending Machine

UNIQLO Launches UNIQLO TO GO Lifewear Vending Machines



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Selecta Acquires Express Vending Limited

Vendors Exchange Acquires American Vending Machines

One Step Vending to Acquire Sofos CBD

Lavazza to Acquire Mars Drinks' Coffee Vending Machine Business

One Step Vending Announces Agreements for the Placement of Automated Dispensaries of CBD Products

Fuji Electric to Acquire Majority Stake in P.T. METEC SEMARANG

Montagu Group Purchases West Country Vending Service

Selecta to Acquire Pelican Rouge



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 128)

The United States (31)

(31) Japan (8)

(8) Europe (79)

(79) France (3)

(3)

Germany (5)

(5)

Italy (18)

(18)

The United Kingdom (27)

(27)

Russia (1)

(1)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtwwvj



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

