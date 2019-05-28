Global Vending Machines Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2017-2025 with Profiles of 110+ Companies
May 28, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machines - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report also analyzes the market for sale of products through Vending Machines by the following Product Types: Beverage, Food, and Other Products & Services. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vending Machines in US$ Million by the following Product Types:
- Beverage Vending Machine
- Food Vending Machine
- Other Vending Machine
The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Azkoyen Group (Spain)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Glory Ltd. (Japan)
- Maas International Group (The Netherlands)
- Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
- Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan)
- SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- Vendors Exchange International (USA)
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay
Future of Vending Machines
Market Structure: An Overview
Market Outlook
North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines
European Market Attains Maturity
Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth
Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry
Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice
Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry
Mobile Payments
Micro Markets
Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines
Telemetry
Consolidation
Customization - A Marketing Gimmick
Data Analytics
Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food
Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth
Going Cashless
Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations
Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending
Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines
Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry
SandenVendo's Innovative Machines
Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants
New Expansion Valve
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market
Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market
Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth
Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines
Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market
Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity
Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines
Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines
Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong Demand
Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines
Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities
Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines
Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth
Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending Machines
Enhanced Product Variety
Lower Service Costs
Multiple Payment Options
Fewer Regulatory Issues
Challenges
24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines
Vandalism: A Major Challenge
Lack of Customization
Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner
Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines by Select Country
Obesity: Affecting Traditional Junk Food Vending Machines
Drawbacks of Remote Vending
Biz-Op Scams
Wrong Choice of Locating Company
Unscrupulous Distributors
Too much Investment at a Time
Purchasing Used Equipment
IoT-Enabled Vending Machines to Eliminate Challenges Confronted by Food and Beverage Providers
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years
Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines
The Automated Era
Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry
Using Technology to Reduce Costs
Employing Cashless Payment Technology
Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth
Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending
Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine
Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry
Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending
Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines
Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience
Technological Developments - Snippets
5. INTELLIGENT, SMART AND CONNECTED VENDING MACHINES
Intelligent Vending Machines Set to Post Impressive Growth
North America Embraces IVMs to be-in-sync with Regulations on Displaying Products' Nutrition Information
Asia-Pacific a Key Growth Market
Machines with Large-Sized, Transparent, Customer-Aware Displays
Fully Loaded Intelligent Vending Machines
Intelligent Vending Machine Enhancements
Intel Offers Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines
Market Drivers for IVM
Barriers and Challenges
Intelligent Vending Machines Trending the Market
New Meat Vending Machine Dispenses Raw Meat 24X7 in Paris
Vending Machines to Play Major Roles in Marketing Promotions
Automated Vending Restaurants Revolutionize the Vending Industry
Short Story Vending Machine in France
Vending Machines Sell Champagne and Spectacles
Farm Vending Machines Replace Honesty Boxes
Enhanced Convenience with Vending Machines
Vending Machines to Provide Groceries in Future
Deployment of Connected Vending Machines to Increase Substantially
Extensive Use in Retail Sector to Drive Connected Vending Machine Market
Integrating IoT with Vending Machines for Boosting Revenue Flow
Improving Profitability
Integration of New Technologies
Intel's Technology for Internet-Connected Vending
Smart Vending Machines
Transformation of Vending Machine Payment Options - An Overview
Initial Vending Machines
Advanced Payment Options at Vending Machines
Cashless Payment Technology Encourage Higher Demand
Mobile Technology for Making Payment at Vending Machine
Operators Witness Increase in Contactless Payment Demand
Payment Solution from MONEXgroup
The Importance of Telemetry
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction
Benefits of Vending Machines
History of Vending Machines
Popularity of Vending Machines
Product Segmentation
By Operation
By Type of Vended Product
By Emerging/Niche Applications
By Technology Used
By Place of Installation
Benefits
Economy
Convenience
Flexibility
Time Saving
Hygienic
Choice
Hazards
Types of Vending Machines
Beverage Vending Machines
Cold Beverage Vending Machines
Soda Vending Machines
Hot Beverage Vending Machines
Beer, Liquor, Wine Vending Machines
Net-Enabled Soft drink Vending Machine
Food Vending Machines
Candy Vending Machines
Snack Vending Machines
Fresh Food Vending Machines
Frozen Food Vending Machines
Fishing needs Vending Machines
Fruits Vending Machines
Packaged Rice Vending Machines
Milk Vending Machines
French Fries and Eggs Vending Machines
Bite Size Candy Machine
Gumball Vending Machines
Other Vending Machines
Cigarette Vending Machine
Insurance Vending Machines
Fortune Telling Vending Machines
Car Wash Product Vending Machines
Dollar Bill Changing Machines
Ticket Vending Machines
Postage Stamp Vending Machines
Video Games Vending Machines
Jukebox Vending Machines
Art and Poetry Vending Machines
Flower Bouquet Vending Machines
Make-up and Hygiene Vending Machines
Fingernail Painting Vending Machines
Office and School Supplies Vending Machines
Phone Card Vending Machines
Business Cards Vending Machines
Software Vending Machines
Inkjet Cartridges and Transparencies Vending Machines
Book and Magazine Vending Machines
Disposable Camera Vending Machines
Sticker and Toy Vending Machines
Live Stock Vending Machines
Drugstore Product Vending Machines
Sports Product Vending Machines
Clothing Vending Machines
Neckties, Scotch Tape and Shaving Cream Vending Machines
Map Vending Machines
Trading Card Vending Machines
Water Vending Machines
Pet Product Vending Machines
Rain Product Vending Machines
Instant Winner Lottery Ticket Vending Machines
Prepaid Phone Card Dispensing Machines
CyberCabs
Fast Aid Medicine, Over the Counter Vending Machine
Valet Vending Machine
Photojockey: Photosticker Vending Machine
Coin Laundry Equipment
A Mature Market
History of Coin Laundry
Bulk Vending Machines
Mechanical Vs Electronic Food Vending Machines
Types of Vending Programs
Full Service Vending Program
Co-op Service Vending Program
Owner Operator Vending Program
Environmental Impact of Drink Vending Machines
Reverse Vending Machines
Overview
Need for a Convenient Method to Handle Used Containers
Emergence of Reverse Vending Phenomenon
Promoting the Recycling' Concept
Public Legislation: Playing a Major Role in Recycling
Types of Reverse Vending Machines
Machines for Refillable Bottles
Machines for Non-Refillable Containers
In-Store Machines from Tomra
Benefits of Reverse Vending Machines
Benefits to the Consumer
Benefits to the Retailer
Benefits to the Distributor
Future Scenario
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Brief Sketch of the Innovators
Competition in Connected Vending Machines Market
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Launches/Introductions
Reese's Unveils Candy Converter
Azkoyen to Introduce Vitro S5 Machine in Latin America
Jabil Announces the Availability of Connected Intelligent Vending Platform
The Coca-Cola Company Launches New Vending Machine Concept in China
Crane Merchandising Systems Unveils New Vending Equipment
Alibaba Launches Car Vending Machines in China
Coca-Cola Launches World's First Dialect Payment Accepted Vending Machine
CVS Pharmacy Introduces Automated Retail Vending Machines
Mesa Water Launches New Water Vending Machine
UNIQLO Launches UNIQLO TO GO Lifewear Vending Machines
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Selecta Acquires Express Vending Limited
Vendors Exchange Acquires American Vending Machines
One Step Vending to Acquire Sofos CBD
Lavazza to Acquire Mars Drinks' Coffee Vending Machine Business
One Step Vending Announces Agreements for the Placement of Automated Dispensaries of CBD Products
Fuji Electric to Acquire Majority Stake in P.T. METEC SEMARANG
Montagu Group Purchases West Country Vending Service
Selecta to Acquire Pelican Rouge
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 128)
- The United States (31)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (79)
- France (3)
- Germany (5)
- Italy (18)
- The United Kingdom (27)
- Russia (1)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (22)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtwwvj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article