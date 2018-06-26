Global Vending Machines Markets 2015-2018 & 2022: Fresh Food Vending - A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Vending Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vending Machines in Units by the following Product Types:
- Beverage Vending Machine
- Food Vending Machine
- Other Vending Machine
The report also analyzes the market for sale of products through Vending Machines by the following Product Types:
- Beverage
- Food
- Others
The report profiles 129 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Azkoyen Group (Spain)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (USA)
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Glory Ltd. (Japan)
- Maas International Group (The Netherlands)
- Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
- Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan)
- SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- VE Global Vending Inc., (USA)
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay
Future of Vending Machines
Market Structure: An Overview
Assessing the Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession on the Vending Industry
Market Outlook
North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines
European Market Attains Maturity
Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth
Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry
Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver
Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry
Mobile Payments
Micro Markets
Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines
Telemetry
Consolidation
Customization
A Marketing Gimmick
Data Analytics
Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food
Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth
Going Cashless
Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations
Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines
Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry
SandenVendo's Innovative Machines
Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants
New Expansion Valve
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market
Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market
Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth
Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines
Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market
Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity
Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines
Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines
Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong Demand
Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines
Vending Machines
Great Potential and Opportunities
Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines
Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth
Challenges
24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines
Vandalism: A Major Challenge
Lack of Customization
Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner
Obesity: Affecting Traditional Junk Food Vending Machines
Drawbacks of Remote Vending
3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry
Using Technology to Reduce Costs
Employing Cashless Payment Technology
Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth
Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine
Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry
Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending
Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience
Technological Developments
Snippets
4. INTELLIGENT, SMART AND CONNECTED VENDING MACHINES
Intelligent Vending Machines Set to Post Impressive Growth
North America Embraces IVMs to be-in-sync with Regulations on Displaying Products' Nutrition Information
Asia-Pacific a Key Growth Market
Machines with Large-Sized, Transparent, Customer-Aware Displays
Fully Loaded Intelligent Vending Machines
Intelligent Vending Machine Enhancements
Intel Offers Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines
Market Drivers for IVM
Barriers and Challenges
Intelligent Vending Machines Trending the Market
Hot Chips Company Introduces New Potato Chip Vending Machines in Australia
New Meat Vending Machine Dispenses Raw Meat 24X7 in Paris
Vending Machines to Play Major Roles in Marketing Promotions
Automated Vending Restaurants Revolutionize the Vending Industry
Short Story Vending Machine in France
Vending Machines Sell Champagne and Spectacles
Farm Vending Machines Replace Honesty Boxes
Enhanced Convenience with Vending Machines
Vending Machines to Provide Groceries in Future
Deployment of Connected Vending Machines to Increase Substantially
Extensive Use in Retail Sector to Drive Connected Vending Machine Market
Integrating IoT with Vending Machines for Boosting Revenue Flow
Improving Profitability
Integration of New Technologies
Intel's Technology for Internet-Connected Vending
Competitive Landscape
Smart Vending Machines
Transformation of Vending Machine Payment Options
An Overview
Initial Vending Machines
Advanced Payment Options at Vending Machines
Mobile Technology for Making Payment at Vending Machine
Operators Witness Increase in Contactless Payment Demand
Payment Solution from MONEXgroup
The Importance of Telemetry
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction
Benefits of Vending Machines
Popularity of Vending Machines
Product Segmentation
By Operation
By Type of Vended Product
By Emerging/Niche Applications
By Technology Used
By Place of Installation
Benefits
Economy
Convenience
Flexibility
Time Savers
Hygienic
Choice
Hazards
History of Vending Machines
6. TYPES OF VENDING MACHINES
Beverage Vending Machines
Cold Beverage Vending Machines
Soda Vending Machines
Hot Beverage Vending Machines
Beer, Liquor, Wine Vending Machines
Net-Enabled Soft drink Vending Machine
Food Vending Machines
Candy Vending Machines
Snack Vending Machines
Fresh Food Vending Machines
Frozen Food Vending Machines
Fishing needs Vending Machines
Fruits Vending Machines
Packaged Rice Vending Machines
Milk Vending Machines
French Fries and Eggs Vending Machines
Bite Size Candy Machine
Gumball Vending Machines
Other Vending Machines
Cigarette Vending Machine
Insurance Vending Machines
Fortune Telling Vending Machines
Car Wash Product Vending Machines
Vend-All's Advertise on a Vending Machine
Dollar Bill Changing Machines
Ticket Vending Machines
Postage Stamp Vending Machines
Video Games Vending Machines
Music CD Vending Machines
Jukebox Vending Machines
Art and Poetry Vending Machines
Flower Bouquet Vending Machines
Make-up and Hygiene Vending Machines
Fingernail Painting Vending Machines
Office and School Supplies Vending Machines
Phone Card Vending Machines
Business Cards Vending Machines
Software Vending Machines
Inkjet Cartridges and Transparencies Vending Machines
Book and Magazine Vending Machines
Disposable Camera Vending Machines
Sticker and Toy Vending Machines
Live Stock Vending Machines
Stuffed Animals Vending Machines
Drugstore Product Vending Machines
Sports Product Vending Machines
Clothing Vending Machines
Neckties, Scotch Tape and Shaving Cream Vending Machines
Map Vending Machines
Trading Card Vending Machines
Water Vending Machines
Pet Product Vending Machines
Rain Product Vending Machines
Instant Winner Lottery Ticket Vending Machines
Prepaid Phone Card Dispensing Machines
Media Conversion Tool Vending Machines
CyberCabs
Fast Aid Medicine, Over the Counter Vending Machine
Valet Vending Machine
Photojockey: Photosticker Vending Machine
Coin Laundry Equipment
A Mature Market
History of Coin Laundry
Bulk Vending Machines
Mechanical Vs Electronic Food Vending Machines
Types of Vending Programs
Full Service Vending Program
Co-op Service Vending Program
Owner Operator Vending Program
Environmental Impact of Drink Vending Machines
7. REVERSE VENDING MACHINES
Overview
Need for a Convenient Method to Handle Used Containers
Emergence of Reverse Vending Phenomenon
Promoting the Recycling' Concept
Public Legislation: Playing a Major Role in Recycling
Types of Reverse Vending Machines
Machines for Non-Refillable Containers
Machines for Refillable Bottles
In-Store Machines from Tomra
Benefits of Reverse Vending Machines
Benefits to the Consumer
Benefits to the Retailer
Benefits to the Distributor
Future Scenario
8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
The Azkoyen Group Launches Next Gen Espresso Coffee Machine Models
TropifruitUS Introduces Smoothie VM for Schools, Gyms, Offices, Hospitals
MagexUSA Rolls Out Alaska Glassfront Frozen Food VM
The Azkoyen Group Introduces Zintro Series of VM
PepsiCo Launches Hello Goodness Vending Machines
Carvana Launches World's First and Fully-Automated Coin- Operated Car VM
Bueno Insta Pizza to Introduce Pizza Vending Machine
NTT Communications to Introduce Prepaid SIM Vending Machines at Narita Airport
Wurlitzer Plans to Launch Age Validation Tobacco Vending Machines
Mondelez Selects BroadSign's Digital Signage Content Management Platform
PaleoExpress Rolls Out Health Food Vending Machines
Intel Introduces New Technology for Internet-Connected Vending Machines
Vaporin Installs E-Cig Vending Machines
Lamassu Rolls Out Bitcoin Vending Machine in the US
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Microsoft Partners with Mondelez for Cloud Connected 3D Interactive VM
Fuji Electric to Strengthen its Chinese Vending Machine Business
Tech Startup Vengo Signs Distribution Partnership with Canteen
Azkoyen Group to Offer Vending Services at Almaty Ice Arena in Kazakhstan
KKR to Take Over Selecta from Allianz
Suntory Beverage & Food to Purchase Vending Machines of Japan Tobacco Inc.
Xtra-vision to Expand Xpress DVD VM Business through Partnership with Musgrave
AVT Signs Agreement with Blint Group for Made-To-Order Protein Shake VM
Eden Springs Takes Over Kafevend
Selecta Partners with Unicum
10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 129 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 142)
- The United States (38)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (85)
- France (3)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (29)
- Italy (20)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (22)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dczmxl/global_vending?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vending-machines-markets-2015-2018--2022-fresh-food-vending---a-lucrative-merchandizing-opportunity-300672326.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article