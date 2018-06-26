Global Vending Machines Markets 2015-2018 & 2022: Fresh Food Vending - A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vending Machines in Units by the following Product Types:



Beverage Vending Machine

Food Vending Machine

Other Vending Machine



The report also analyzes the market for sale of products through Vending Machines by the following Product Types:



Beverage

Food

Others

The report profiles 129 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Azkoyen Group ( Spain )

) Crane Co. (USA)

Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. ( USA )

) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Glory Ltd. ( Japan )

) Maas International Group ( The Netherlands )

) Royal Vendors, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanden Holdings Corp. ( Japan )

) SandenVendo America, Inc. ( USA )

) Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ( USA )

) VE Global Vending Inc., ( USA )

) Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay

Future of Vending Machines

Market Structure: An Overview

Assessing the Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession on the Vending Industry

Market Outlook

North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines

European Market Attains Maturity

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth

Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry

Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry

Mobile Payments

Micro Markets

Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines

Telemetry

Consolidation

Customization

A Marketing Gimmick

Data Analytics

Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food

Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth

Going Cashless

Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations

Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines

Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry

SandenVendo's Innovative Machines

Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants

New Expansion Valve

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market

Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market

Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth

Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines

Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market

Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity

Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines

Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines

Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong Demand

Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines

Vending Machines

Great Potential and Opportunities

Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines

Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth

Challenges

24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines

Vandalism: A Major Challenge

Lack of Customization

Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner

Obesity: Affecting Traditional Junk Food Vending Machines

Drawbacks of Remote Vending



3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry

Using Technology to Reduce Costs

Employing Cashless Payment Technology

Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth

Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine

Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry

Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending

Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience

Technological Developments

Snippets



4. INTELLIGENT, SMART AND CONNECTED VENDING MACHINES

Intelligent Vending Machines Set to Post Impressive Growth

North America Embraces IVMs to be-in-sync with Regulations on Displaying Products' Nutrition Information

Asia-Pacific a Key Growth Market

Machines with Large-Sized, Transparent, Customer-Aware Displays

Fully Loaded Intelligent Vending Machines

Intelligent Vending Machine Enhancements

Intel Offers Advanced Platforms for Intelligent Vending Machines

Market Drivers for IVM

Barriers and Challenges

Intelligent Vending Machines Trending the Market

Hot Chips Company Introduces New Potato Chip Vending Machines in Australia

New Meat Vending Machine Dispenses Raw Meat 24X7 in Paris

Vending Machines to Play Major Roles in Marketing Promotions

Automated Vending Restaurants Revolutionize the Vending Industry

Short Story Vending Machine in France

Vending Machines Sell Champagne and Spectacles

Farm Vending Machines Replace Honesty Boxes

Enhanced Convenience with Vending Machines

Vending Machines to Provide Groceries in Future

Deployment of Connected Vending Machines to Increase Substantially

Extensive Use in Retail Sector to Drive Connected Vending Machine Market

Integrating IoT with Vending Machines for Boosting Revenue Flow

Improving Profitability

Integration of New Technologies

Intel's Technology for Internet-Connected Vending

Competitive Landscape

Smart Vending Machines

Transformation of Vending Machine Payment Options

An Overview

Initial Vending Machines

Advanced Payment Options at Vending Machines

Mobile Technology for Making Payment at Vending Machine

Operators Witness Increase in Contactless Payment Demand

Payment Solution from MONEXgroup

The Importance of Telemetry



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction

Benefits of Vending Machines

Popularity of Vending Machines

Product Segmentation

By Operation

By Type of Vended Product

By Emerging/Niche Applications

By Technology Used

By Place of Installation

Benefits

Economy

Convenience

Flexibility

Time Savers

Hygienic

Choice

Hazards

History of Vending Machines



6. TYPES OF VENDING MACHINES

Beverage Vending Machines

Cold Beverage Vending Machines

Soda Vending Machines

Hot Beverage Vending Machines

Beer, Liquor, Wine Vending Machines

Net-Enabled Soft drink Vending Machine

Food Vending Machines

Candy Vending Machines

Snack Vending Machines

Fresh Food Vending Machines

Frozen Food Vending Machines

Fishing needs Vending Machines

Fruits Vending Machines

Packaged Rice Vending Machines

Milk Vending Machines

French Fries and Eggs Vending Machines

Bite Size Candy Machine

Gumball Vending Machines

Other Vending Machines

Cigarette Vending Machine

Insurance Vending Machines

Fortune Telling Vending Machines

Car Wash Product Vending Machines

Vend-All's Advertise on a Vending Machine

Dollar Bill Changing Machines

Ticket Vending Machines

Postage Stamp Vending Machines

Video Games Vending Machines

Music CD Vending Machines

Jukebox Vending Machines

Art and Poetry Vending Machines

Flower Bouquet Vending Machines

Make-up and Hygiene Vending Machines

Fingernail Painting Vending Machines

Office and School Supplies Vending Machines

Phone Card Vending Machines

Business Cards Vending Machines

Software Vending Machines

Inkjet Cartridges and Transparencies Vending Machines

Book and Magazine Vending Machines

Disposable Camera Vending Machines

Sticker and Toy Vending Machines

Live Stock Vending Machines

Stuffed Animals Vending Machines

Drugstore Product Vending Machines

Sports Product Vending Machines

Clothing Vending Machines

Neckties, Scotch Tape and Shaving Cream Vending Machines

Map Vending Machines

Trading Card Vending Machines

Water Vending Machines

Pet Product Vending Machines

Rain Product Vending Machines

Instant Winner Lottery Ticket Vending Machines

Prepaid Phone Card Dispensing Machines

Media Conversion Tool Vending Machines

CyberCabs

Fast Aid Medicine, Over the Counter Vending Machine

Valet Vending Machine

Photojockey: Photosticker Vending Machine

Coin Laundry Equipment

A Mature Market

History of Coin Laundry

Bulk Vending Machines

Mechanical Vs Electronic Food Vending Machines

Types of Vending Programs

Full Service Vending Program

Co-op Service Vending Program

Owner Operator Vending Program

Environmental Impact of Drink Vending Machines



7. REVERSE VENDING MACHINES

Overview

Need for a Convenient Method to Handle Used Containers

Emergence of Reverse Vending Phenomenon

Promoting the Recycling' Concept

Public Legislation: Playing a Major Role in Recycling

Types of Reverse Vending Machines

Machines for Non-Refillable Containers

Machines for Refillable Bottles

In-Store Machines from Tomra

Benefits of Reverse Vending Machines

Benefits to the Consumer

Benefits to the Retailer

Benefits to the Distributor

Future Scenario



8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

The Azkoyen Group Launches Next Gen Espresso Coffee Machine Models

TropifruitUS Introduces Smoothie VM for Schools, Gyms, Offices, Hospitals

MagexUSA Rolls Out Alaska Glassfront Frozen Food VM

The Azkoyen Group Introduces Zintro Series of VM

PepsiCo Launches Hello Goodness Vending Machines

Carvana Launches World's First and Fully-Automated Coin- Operated Car VM

Bueno Insta Pizza to Introduce Pizza Vending Machine

NTT Communications to Introduce Prepaid SIM Vending Machines at Narita Airport

Wurlitzer Plans to Launch Age Validation Tobacco Vending Machines

Mondelez Selects BroadSign's Digital Signage Content Management Platform

PaleoExpress Rolls Out Health Food Vending Machines

Intel Introduces New Technology for Internet-Connected Vending Machines

Vaporin Installs E-Cig Vending Machines

Lamassu Rolls Out Bitcoin Vending Machine in the US



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Microsoft Partners with Mondelez for Cloud Connected 3D Interactive VM

Fuji Electric to Strengthen its Chinese Vending Machine Business

Tech Startup Vengo Signs Distribution Partnership with Canteen

Azkoyen Group to Offer Vending Services at Almaty Ice Arena in Kazakhstan

KKR to Take Over Selecta from Allianz

Suntory Beverage & Food to Purchase Vending Machines of Japan Tobacco Inc.

Xtra-vision to Expand Xpress DVD VM Business through Partnership with Musgrave

AVT Signs Agreement with Blint Group for Made-To-Order Protein Shake VM

Eden Springs Takes Over Kafevend

Selecta Partners with Unicum



10. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 129 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 142)

The United States (38)

(38) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (85)

(85) France (3)

(3)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (29)

(29)

Italy (20)

(20)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dczmxl/global_vending?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vending-machines-markets-2015-2018--2022-fresh-food-vending---a-lucrative-merchandizing-opportunity-300672326.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

