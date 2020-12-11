Global Ventilator Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030: Market to Reach $3,110 Million by the End of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ventilator Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ventilator Market to Reach $3,110 Million by the End of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The global ventilator market is witnessing an exponential rise in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $1,072 million in FY 2018, and it was expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the pre-COVID scenario.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an extensive rise in the ventilator demand and has increased the growth rate by up to 172% in 2020. Presently, more than 45 companies are operating in this market, including already exiting healthcare companies and emerging non-healthcare companies.



The maximum number of installed ventilators are in the U.S., followed by China and India. However, there is still a requirement for an additional 85,000 ventilators to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This demand and supply deficit of ventilators worldwide has led to major changes within the dynamics of the global ventilator market.



Moreover, to cope with the rising demand for ventilators, regulatory bodies across different regions, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA), have taken unprecedented steps. For instance, in March 2020 FDA declared COVID-19 pandemic as a public emergency and authorized anesthesia gas machines, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and other sleep apnea devices as alternative ventilators under emergency use authorization (EUA). Furthermore, in April 2020, the TGA published a document stating the minimum requirements to be met by medical devices to be used as alternative ventilators.



Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of regulatory and industrial decisions on the global ventilator market. The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, high rate of premature births, rising demand for critical care in the geriatric population, and government initiatives for boosting the ventilator production.



The market is favored by the development of low-cost ventilator products and partnerships between healthcare and non-healthcare companies for scaling up the ventilator production.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, modality, patient age, end user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition



2 Research Scope

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report

2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study



3 Report Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Data Sources Categorization

3.5 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles

3.6 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Market Overview

4.1 Overview of Ventilators

4.2 Global Installed Base of the Ventilators

4.3 Global Ventilator Market Scenario



5 Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.1.1 Market Share Analysis for the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis for the Global Non-Invasive Ventilators Market

5.2 Product Mapping Analysis

5.3 Key Strategies and Developments

5.3.1 Product Approvals and Launches

5.3.2 Synergistic Activities (Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships)

5.3.3 Funding

5.3.4 Product Upgradation and Corrective Actions

5.3.5 Acquisitions

5.4 Types of Company Entering the Market

5.4.1 Healthcare Companies

5.4.2 Non-Healthcare Companies

5.5 Opportunities and Challenges for Companies

5.5.1 Healthcare Companies

5.5.2 Non-Healthcare Companies

5.6 Pricing Analysis



6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Patent Analysis

6.1.1 Patent Filling Trend, Pre-COVID Phase (January 2015-March 2020)

6.2 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

6.2.1 Comparison of the Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Regulations

6.2.1.1 Regulations in North America

6.2.1.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

6.2.1.1.2 Health Canada

6.2.1.2 Regulations in Europe

6.2.1.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

6.2.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

6.2.1.3.3 The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

6.2.1.3.4 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

6.2.1.3.5 Health Science Authority (HSA)

6.2.1.4 Regulations in Latin America

6.2.2 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

6.3 Supply and Demand Analysis

6.3.1 Global Supply and Demand

6.3.1.1 Pre-COVID

6.3.1.2 Post-COVID

6.3.2 Component Supply Chain

6.3.3 Tear-Down Analysis of Ventilator Costing



7 Global Ventilator Market Sizing and Forecast

7.1 Market Dynamics

7.1.1 Growth Promoting Factors

7.1.1.1 Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences

7.1.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

7.1.1.3 Increase in Number of ICU Beds

7.1.1.4 High Number of Premature Births

7.1.1.5 Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

7.1.2 Growth Inhibiting Factors

7.1.2.1 Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilators Usage

7.1.2.2 Lack of Trained Medical Staff

7.2 Impact Analysis

7.3 Growth Opportunities

7.3.1 Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand

7.3.2 Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage

7.3.3 Development of Digital Education and Training Tool



8 Global Ventilator Market (by Product Type)

8.1 Intensive Care Ventilator

8.2 Portable Ventilator



9 Global Ventilator Market (by Modality)

9.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation

9.2 Invasive Ventilation/Mechanical Ventilation



10 Global Ventilator Market (by Patient Age)

10.1 Pediatric and Neonates

10.2 Adult



11 Global Ventilator Market (by End User)

11.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

11.2 Emergency Medical Services

11.3 Homecare



12 Global Ventilator Market (by Region)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Role of Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the Global Ventilator Market

13.1.3 Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited in the COVID-19 Scenario

13.2 Air Liquide

13.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

13.4 General Electric Company

13.5 Getinge AB

13.6 Hamilton Medical

13.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V

13.8 Lowenstein Medical Innovation GmbH & Co. KG

13.9 Medtronic plc

13.10 OneBreath Inc.

13.11 Penlon Ltd

13.12 ResMed

13.13 SCHILLER

13.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.15 Smiths Group plc

13.16 Ventec Life Systems

13.17 Ventinova Medical

13.18 VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

13.19 WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

13.20 ZOLL Medical Corporation

13.21 Non-Healthcare Companies

13.21.1 Dyson Ltd.

13.21.1.1 Company Overview

13.21.1.2 Role of Dyson Ltd. in the Global Ventilator Market in the COVID-19 Scenario

13.21.2 Ford Motor Company

13.21.3 General Motors Company

13.21.4 Maruti Suzuki India Limited

13.21.5 Virgin Orbit (Subsidiary of Virgin Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4npw1a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

