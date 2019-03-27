Global Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market Forecasts to 2025 - Vendors are Focusing on Product Approvals & Developing Innovative Products to Strengthen Their Product Portfolio

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report predicts that the global ventricular assist devices market will grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and development in technology with the introduction of innovative products have increased the acceptance of heart assist devices in the market. The market is fueled by increase in the incidence of heart failure, lack of heart donors for transplantation, and increasing elderly population.

The market continues to grow and is one of the most widely used devices for the functioning of heart in cardiac failure and weakened heart patients. The market is getting revolutionized with the advancement in technology. Vendors are focusing towards new product launches, product approvals, and targeting towards end-users perspective. The market generates the revenue from the key players operating in this field and some of vendors are Medtronic plc, Reliant Heart Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Jarvik Heart, Inc., and ABIOMED, Inc.

According to the authors analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global ventricular assist devices market in 2018 and will retain high position during the forecast period. According to American Heart Association, an estimated 92.1 million population in the US have at least one type of CVD and by 2030 it is projected that 43.9% of the US adult population to have some form of CVD.

Favorable reimbursement policies, availability of advanced technologies, and growing cardiovascular diseases will increase the adoption and demand of the devices in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and presence of huge population base.

By Product:

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVAD)

In 2018, the left ventricular assist devices segment occupied the largest share and is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from last-stage heart failure, advancement in technology such as effectiveness, high survival rate, and decreased risk of the devices makes the segment the most common among other VAD devices.



By Design:

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

In 2018, the implantable ventricular assist devices segment occupied the largest share and is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period.



By Application:

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By application, the bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy generated the maximum revenue, thus accounting for more than 35% of the global ventricular assist devices market in 2018 and the segment is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The destination therapy segment is expected to be the second highest growing segment during the forecast period.



By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. US occupied the major share of the North American market due to the increasing disease prevalence and availability of advanced technologies.



Ventricular Assist Devices Market Research Competitive Analysis



The global ventricular assist devices market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The advancement and upgradation of devices will increase the competition among vendors. Many vendors are focusing on product approvals and developing innovative products to strengthen their product portfolio that intensifies the market competition.

In October 2018, FDA approved HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device developed by Abbott, as a destination therapy for patients with advanced heart failure. The approval device supported by the Momentum 3 trial showed a survival rate of 82.8% at two years with rates of suspected pump thrombosis at only 1.1%. Health Canada issued a Class IV License with conditions to HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist system developed by Thoratec Corporation in 2018.

In 2018, Calon Cardio-Technology has launched a clinical trial of the UK's first artificial heart pump. In addition, other leading players are focusing in huge investments on research and development activities to develop new products to attain maximum share in the market.



Key Vendors:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

ReliantHeart Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

ABIOMED, Inc.

BiVACOR

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd.

LivaNova PLC

Evaheart Medical USA , Inc. (Asahi Kasei Corp.)

, Inc. (Asahi Kasei Corp.) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (XENIOS AG)

Maquet GmbH (Getinge AB)

Key Competitive Facts



The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market shares. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.



The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.



Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data

Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of ventricular assist devices industry

Factors influencing the growth of ventricular assist devices market

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pureplay vendors

Prediction analysis of ventricular assist devices industry in both developed and developing regions

Key insights related to major segments of the ventricular assist devices market

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers

Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Medical Technologies

1.1.3 Industry Trends

1.2 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Device Benefits

3.3 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.4 Trends in the Ventricular Assist Devices Market

3.5 Related Markets

3.5.1 Stents

3.5.2 Interventional Cardiology

3.5.3 Angioplasty



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Regulatory Status

4.2 Reimbursement

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.5 Porter Five Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 DRO - Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Upsurge in the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD)

5.1.1.2 Growing geriatric population

5.1.1.3 Dearth of heart donors across the globe

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Increased approvals, fun ding, and pipeline products

5.1.2.2 Upsurge in healthcare spending and demand for better treatment in emerging economies

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High cost of the devices

5.1.3.2 Strict regulatory policies

5.2 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders



6 Product: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Left Ventricular Assist Devices

6.3 Right Ventricular Assist Devices

6.4 Biventricular Assist Devices



7 Design: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

7.3 Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices



8 Applications: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

8.3 Destination Therapy

8.4 Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy

8.5 Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy



9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 Medtronic PLC

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Business Units

11.1.3 Geographic Presence

11.1.4 Business Focus

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Business Strategies

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.3 Reliant Heart Inc.

11.4 Jarvik Heart Inc.

11.5 Berlin Heart GmbH



12 Companies to Watch For

12.1 BiVACOR

12.2 ABIOMED, Inc.

12.3 Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd.

12.4 Maquet GmbH (Getinge AB)

12.5 LivaNova PLC

12.6 Evaheart Medical USA, Inc. (Asahi Kasei Corp.)

12.7 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (XENIOS AG)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jrd7b/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

