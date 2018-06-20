Global Version Control Systems Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023: Ebay Using Micro Focus Software for Continuous Process Improvement

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Version Control Systems Market by Type (Centralized Version Control Systems & Distributed Version Control Systems), Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size, Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The version control systems market is projected to grow from USD 438.8 million in 2018 to USD 716.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2023.
Continuously increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, growing need to reduce complexities in software development, and rising demand for automation and digitalization tools are major factors driving the global market.
Based on type, the market has been segmented into centralized version control systems (CVCS) and distributed version control systems (DVCS). Based on deployment type, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. And based on vertical, the market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail & CPG, education, and others (government, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, and media & entertainment). The version control systems market has been studied for North America (the US and Canada), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia & New Zealand, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, and rest of Middle East & Africa), and Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America).
Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment is estimated to lead the version control systems market in 2018. The on-premises deployment of version control systems enables customers a total control on the security of enterprise data, such as source code, version enhancements, and source code change history. On-premises deployment is not only a traditional deployment model but is also the most preferred method. This deployment model requires IT professionals who can monitor, track, and manage the version control process in real time. On-premises deployment of version control systems is mainly adopted by large organizations, as they are primarily focused on the security and privacy of enterprise data. The availability of IT resources also makes it feasible for large enterprises to adopt on-premises deployment of version control systems.
Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment of the version control systems market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. SMEs have limited budgets and, hence, require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes. The implementation of cloud-based version control systems is expected to result in increased revenue, desired business outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs. SMEs majorly prefer the open-source version control systems due to their cost-effectiveness.
Based on vertical, the IT & telecom segment is projected to lead the version control systems market from 2018 to 2023. Growth in the development of mobile applications, the recurring release of updated software versions, and the need to identify and resolve software bugs have led to an increased demand for version control systems in IT & telecom organizations. Version control systems help IT & telecom organizations to secure the source code of the current version and work on the latest release.
The Asia Pacific version control systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The emergence of DevOps is also expected to drive the demand for version control systems in this region. Organizations adopting DevOps are more likely to have a positive effect on the growth of market in this region.
High competition (with the presence of IT giants and open-source version control systems providers) and the use of diverse applications in IT organizations are key factors restraining the growth of the market across the globe.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r7wz2f/global_version?w=5
