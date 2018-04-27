Global Vertical Carousels Market Report 2018-2023

The global vertical carousels market is predicted to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.34% during the forecast of 2017-2023

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Vertical carousels consist of a series of shelves that rotate on a person's command and delivers selected items at an ergonomically safe and convenient height. These carousels are used for space-saving when there is a need for maintaining excess inventory in small warehouses.

Thus, growing third-party logistics industry is augmenting the demand for vertical carousels across the globe. Rising demand for processed food and beverage is further fuelling the demand for automated vertical carousels in order to cover the content by a dust cover protection panel system that reduces or eliminate dust and particulates in product storage.

Due to growing IT industry, vertical carousels also enable the manufacturer to track down the goods, limit errors and thefts, and thus reduce the costs of storage and errors. Rising global aging population is propelling the growth of global pharmaceutical market which, in turn, escalating the demand for vertical carousels to provide hygiene, security, and climatic- and humidity-controlled environment to various medicines and medical devices.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Bastian Solutions, Inc., Modula Inc., Electroclass and Mecalux, S.A. among others.

Segmentation:

The Global Vertical Carousels market has been analysed through following segments:

By Load Capacity:

Up to 3,000 lbs

3,000-7,000 lbs

More than 7,000 lbs

By End User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverage

Paper

Others

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned



Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Cisco-Eagle

Modula Inc.

Electroclass

Kardex Remstar

SencorpWhite, Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER

ULMA Handling Systems

Vidir Machine, Inc.

Mecalux, S.A.

