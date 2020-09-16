Global Veteran Specialty Ingredient Sales Executive Kris High Joins Folium Biosciences as Chief Commercialization Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After two decades of global sales leadership in the specialty food and ingredient sectors, Kris High has joined the executive team at hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoid manufacturer Folium Biosciences as the company's first Chief Commercialization Officer.

In her role, High will build out the company's commercial strategy, drive sales growth in existing verticals, spearhead efforts to pioneer new markets, and help guide companywide strategy and vision.

"To harness the opportunity of today's booming global CBD markets and rapidly expanding product applications, Folium needs a CCO that possesses both deep experience in the food, beverage, pharma, and pet verticals as well as proven success in worldwide markets. Kris brings precisely that rare blend of experience to our team," explains Folium Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Kashif Shan. "She has successfully developed and executed growth strategies for diverse global food markets through in-country distribution, and expanded category sales via established channels — know-how that will be invaluable to Folium as we follow the sort of rapidly accelerating upward trajectory with which she is very familiar."

Prior to joining the Folium team, High served a dual role as Head of Market Development, Americas and Global Commercial Effectiveness for collagen casing supplier Devro, Inc., was Vice President International for processed cheese manufacturer Whitehall Specialties, and held various sales leadership roles at global food and energy company Archer Daniels Midland.

"The CBD industry is at an incredibly exciting stage of growth, with limitless potential to deliver beneficial results for people all over the world," explains High. "Among all that promise, I was drawn to Folium as a company who is uniquely demonstrating real leadership in the sector — with the right people, science-based products, commitment to innovation, and unrivaled quality processes already in place as a springboard to global growth. I'm thrilled to be able to join an already advanced team and put my experience to work to drive existing markets, forge into not-yet-realized products, and deliver results for people all over the world."

About Folium

Folium Biosciences is a vertically integrated B2B producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Built on the core tenets of quality, science, scale, and innovation, Folium Biosciences delivers the world's highest-quality hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoid products through a proprietary process, resulting in a THC content of 0.0%.

