Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market to 2027: Analysis of Major Veterinary Disease Markets as Well as Overall Market Performance and Development

Feb 22, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the worldwide veterinary diagnostics market through the performance of its two component markets of companion animal and food animal diagnostics. The report provides an analysis of major veterinary disease markets as well as overall market performance and development.
Companies Mentioned
- Agrolabo S.p.a.
- Antech Diagnostics
- Bionote USA
- Bio-X Diagnostics S. A.
- EKF DIAGNOSTICS
- Eurolyser Diagnostica
- Gold Standard Diagnostics (Eurofins Ingenasa)
- Heska Corporation
- IDEXX
- vet
- Indical Bioscience
- LexaGene
- Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
- Neogen Corporation
- Randox Laboratories - US Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- URIT Medical Electronic Group Co, Ltd
- Virbac Corporation
- Zoetis Inc
Data points provided include:
- Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2022-2027 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)
- Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region 2022 (US, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, RoW)
- Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other) 2022
The report contains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:
- Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2022-2027
- Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2022 (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Assays and Instruments, Non-Infect Immunodiagnostics, and Other Analyzers and Reagents)
- Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2022-2027
- Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), 2022-2027
- Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market (Australia, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), 2022-2027
- Market Size and Growth for Latin America Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), 2022-2027
- Market Size and Growth for the Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market (including Canada), 2022-2027
- RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2022
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies and Products
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Scope and Methodology
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 2: Veterinary Diagnostic Products
- Background
- Diagnostic Methods
- Immunodiagnostics
- Elisa/Celisa
- Lateral Flow Tests
- Non-Infectious Immunoassays
- Fluorescent Antibody
- Indirect Fluorescent Antibody
- Complement Fixation
- Agar Gel Immunodiffusion
- Agglutination
- Serum/Virus Neutralization
- Immunohistochemistry (Ihc)
- Microbiology
- Molecular Tests
- Pcr/Qpcr
- Blots
- Microarrays
- Sequencing
- Clinical Chemistry
- Urinalysis
- Hematology
- Major Veterinary Diseases
- Leading Licensed Tests
- Conclusion
Chapter 3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market
- Background
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- United States
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of World
- Market Factors
- Poc Diagnostics
- Covid-19
- Veterinary Telemedicine
- Veterinary Visits and Laboratory Requisitions
- Veterinary Staffing Issues
- Long-Term Trends in Companion Animal Healthcare
- End-users
- Regulation
- Conclusions
Chapter 4: Food Animal Diagnostics Market
- Background
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- Europe
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of World
- Market Factors
- Food Animal Diagnostics in An Age of Globalization
- Staffing
- End-user Markets and Advancements
- Regulation
- Conclusions
Chapter 5: Total Global Market Analysis and Competitive Market Shares
- Major Veterinary Diseases
- Market Performance and Development
- Market Factors
- Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market
- Drivers
- Limiters
- New Entrants
- Medical Diagnostics
- Technological Advancements
- Transgenic Technology
- Mobile Veterinary Startups
- Major Findings
- Competitive Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
