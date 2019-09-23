Global Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Mopolar Electrosurgery, Bipolar Electrosurgery, Consumables), Application (General, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic, Urologic, Dental surgery), Animals (Large,Small Animals), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market is Projected to Reach USD 85 Million by 2024 from USD 56 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners is expected to drive the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market



Growth in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is driven by the rising demand for pet health insurance, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growth in the companion animal population. However, the rising cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.



Consumables & accessories segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on product, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgical instruments, monopolar electrosurgical instruments, and consumables & accessories. The consumables & accessories segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical instruments will drive the use of consumables & accessories.



General surgery is the largest application segment of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market



Based on application, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological & urological surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. In 2018, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market. This can be attributed to the large volume of general surgeries, such as soft-tissue surgeries and sterilization procedures, performed in small as well as large animals.



North America will continue to dominate the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market during the forecast period



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing adoption of companion animals, growing pet insurance industry, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practices.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Overview

4.2 Regional Mix: Market (2019-2024)

4.3 Asia Pacific: Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market Share, By Product (2018)

4.4 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Developed vs Developing Markets

4.5 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Pet Health Insurance

5.1.1.2 Rising Number of Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.1.1.3 Growth in Companion Animal Population

5.1.2 Market Restraints

5.1.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

5.1.3 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.1.4 Market Challenges

5.1.4.1 Low Animal Health Awareness in Emerging Markets



6 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

6.2.1 Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments is the Second Largest Market

6.3 Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

6.3.1 Wide Use in Laparoscopic Procedures and Availability of Advanced Instruments have Supported Market Growth

6.4 Consumables & Accessories



7 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Surgery

7.2.1 A Large Number of General Surgical Procedures Performed Worldwide to Support Market Growth

7.3 Gynecological & Urological Surgery

7.3.1 Rising Awareness About Gynecological & Urological Diseases and Increasing Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure - Major Growth Drivers

7.4 Dental Surgery

7.4.1 Electrosurgical Equipment are Used to Minimize Bleeding During Dental Surgeries

7.5 Ophthalmic Surgery

7.5.1 Availability of Technologically Advanced Electrosurgical Instruments for Ophthalmic Surgeries to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Orthopedic Surgery

7.6.1 High Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders to Result in the Increased Adoption of Electrosurgical Instruments

7.7 Other Applications



8 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Animals

8.2.1 Rising Companion Animal Population to Support Market Growth

8.3 Large Animals

8.3.1 Growing Awareness of Animal Health in the Livestock Industry to Drive Market Growth



9 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Veterinary Hospitals

9.2.1 Consolidation of Vet Hospitals is A Key Trend in This Market Segment

9.3 Veterinary Clinics

9.3.1 Growing Number of Veterinary Practices is Driving the Growth of This Segment

9.4 Other End Users



10 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, By Region



