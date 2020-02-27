Global Veterinary Parasiticides Market Outlook to 2025 - Ectoparasiticides Expected to Post High Growth During 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Parasiticides Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary parasiticides market will show rapid growth due to the rise in the zoonotic disease prevalence and transmission from pets and farm animals to humans and rising animal healthcare expenditure. Every year, tens of thousands of Americans will get sick from diseases spread between animals and people. These are known as zoonotic diseases.



According to the ESCCAP, dogs and cats in Europe are frequently infested with endoparasites, ectoparasites, and other vector-borne parasites. Hence the rising demand for animal parasiticides used for better treatment in pets and livestock has elevated the use of parasiticides, thereby benefiting the market growth over the coming years.



Furthermore, increasing expenditure on animal health and government initiatives to protect animal health is fueling the demand for veterinary parasiticides in the market. However, the stringent regulatory policies for approval of animal parasiticides, and the high cost of animal parasiticide products are hindering the growth of the veterinary parasiticides market.



Key Market Trends



Ectoparasiticides Expected to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period



Ectoparasiticides are expected to show high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of ectoparasiticides for the treatment of insect infestation in animals and growing investment in the development of new veterinary products that will elevate the growth of the market. Some of the major oral chewable ectoparasiticide tablets to control ticks and fleas in the companion animals are NexGard, Bravecto, and Simparica.



Europe is Found Leading the Veterinary Parasiticides Market



Europe is the largest regional segment for the veterinary parasiticides market, owing to the well-established animal healthcare market and growing R&D activities in this region. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, owing to rising pet adoption and increasing demand for animal-derived food products in India and China. In addition, rising disposable incomes of pet owners, awareness about animal products and increasing penetration of animal health companies in India and China are also expected to drive the market in the future.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the veterinary parasiticide industry are focusing continuously on expanding their geographic presence by means of acquiring local market players. Acquisition of animal health assets of local payers by major market players enabled major market players to increase their presence across various geographic regions as well as to expand its veterinary health product portfolio.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Food Borne and Zoonotic Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Pet Animals

4.2.3 Rising Animal Health Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Approval Process for Animal Parasiticides

4.3.2 High Cost of Animal Parasiticide Products

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Ectoparasiticides

5.1.2 Endoparasiticides

5.1.3 Endectocides

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Food-Producing Animals

5.2.2 Companion Animals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer AG

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.3 ELI Lilly and Company

6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.5 Sanofi

6.1.6 Zoetis, Inc.

6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale

6.1.8 Virbac

6.1.9 Perrigo Company PLC

6.1.10 Vetoquinol S.A.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



