Global Veterinary Vaccines markets, 2016-2024 - Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines

The "Veterinary Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Veterinary Vaccines in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Companion Animal Vaccines (Canine Vaccines, & Feline Vaccines)

Livestock Vaccines (Porcine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines, Equine Vaccines, & Other Animal Vaccines).

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Biogenesis Bago SA ( Argentina )

) Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH ( Germany )

) Ceva Sant Animale ( France )

) Elanco Animal Health ( USA )

) Diamond Animal Health ( USA )

) Indian Immunologicals Ltd. ( India )

) Merck Animal Health ( USA )

) Virbac SA ( France )

) Zoetis Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. Companion Animal Vaccines

B. Livestock Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Bovine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Ovine Vaccines

Equine Vaccines

Other Animal Vaccines



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Important Animal Diseases

Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory

Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost

Select Animal Disease Vaccines

Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets

Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology

-Live Attenuated Vaccines

-Killed/Inactivated Vaccines

-Recombinant vector vaccines

Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry

Vector-based Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines

Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines

Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines

Market Challenges



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines

Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use of Vaccines

Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development

Reduced Response Time

Drug Resistance

Serotype Cross-Protection

Innovative Manufacturing

Technological Advancements

Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development

Select Swine Diseases

Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in Select Countries

Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems

Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline

Matrix Adjuvant Technology by Novavax

Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine

Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD

FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised

Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available

Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market

Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus

Avian Influenza Vaccines

New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting Trend towards Convenient Administration

Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum

Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential

Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities

New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market

The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing

More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections

Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost-effective and Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut

Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market

Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Vaccines - An Evolutionary Scan

Veterinary Medicines - A Brief Review

Concept Development

Production of Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines - An Essential Component of Animal Healthcare

What Does A Veterinary Vaccine Do?

Classification of Veterinary Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines

Canine Vaccines

Canine Distemper

Canine Parvovirus

Tracheobronchitis

Canine Coronavirus

Canine Leptospirosis

Canine Giardia

Canine Lyme borreliosis

Canine Rabies

Feline Vaccines

Feline Panleukopenia Virus Vaccine

Feline Calicivirus & Herpesvirus Vaccine

Rabies Virus Vaccine

Feline Leukemia Virus Vaccine

Chlamydia, Feline Infectious Peritonitis, and Ringworm Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

Bovine Vaccines

Bovine virus diarrhoea - Mucosal disease (BVD-MD)

Johne's disease

Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR)

Blackleg

Neosporosis

Poultry Vaccines

Ovine Vaccines

Porcine Vaccines

Equine Vaccines

Aquaculture Vaccines

A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines

Vaccination and Its Reactions

Veterinary Vaccines - Latest Breakthroughs

Marker/DIVA Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Gene-Deleted Vaccines

Viral-Vectored Vaccines



5. NOTES ON SELECT ANIMAL DISEASES

Brucellosis

Tuberculosis

Johne's disease

Spirochete Associated Diseases

Respiratory Disease in Goats, Sheep, and Cattle

Porcine Respiratory Diseases

Mastitis

African Swine Fever

Avian Influenza

East Coast Fever

Hemorrhagic Septicemia

Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Japanese Encephalitis

Rift Valley Fever

Equine Virus Infection



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Key Players



6.2 Product Launches and Innovations

Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel Respiratory PRRS Vaccine

Merck Animal Health Launches SEQUIVITY Technology

Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines

Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination

Ceva Introduces New Technology Vaccines

Merial, Boehringer Introduces Needle-free Canine Vaccine

Zoetis Introduces Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine

HIPRA Canada Animal Health Introduces ERYSENG PARVO

MSD Animal Health Introduces First Live Poultry Vaccine

Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine

AgriLabs Plans to Commercialize DNA Vaccine Platform

HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC in Korea

MSD Animal Health Unveils PORCILIS PCV ID

Virbac Rolls Out Lepto4 Vaccine



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

PHARMAQ Signs Agreement with Vinh Hoan for Pangasius Vaccine

Boehringer Ingelheim Announces Plans for Establishing Strategic Production Center for Veterinary Public Health in France

MSD Animal Health Announces Partnership with Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research Collaborates with Ceva Sant Animale to Develop Veterinary Vaccines

Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China

Boehringer Ingelheim Invests 65 Million in Avian Vaccines

Three Animal Health Companies Announces Joint Venture to Launch Vaccine for FMD in China

Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs

Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.

MSD Animal Health Agrees with Laboratrios LETI to Distribute LetiFend Vaccine

MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase New Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria

Ceva Phylaxia Completes the Inauguration of New European Vaccine Plant

Elanco Inaugurates Autogenous Poultry Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Winslow, Maine

EU Authorizes First DNA Vaccine to Protect Against Salmon Pancreas Disease in Atlantic Salmon

Agrilabs Receives USDA Approval of the First DNA Vaccine for Chickens

Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio

Ceva Sant Animale Agrees with EBVAC to Form a New Business Venture, Ceva EBVAC

Ceva Completes the Acquisition of Merial's Diversified Product Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim

IDT Biologika Acquires Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim Acquires Merial

PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vak

Plumbline Life Sciences Receives License for Inovio's Foot and Mouth Disease DNA Vaccine

Bayer Teams Up with BioNTech for Development of Innovative Veterinary mRNA Vaccines

Harrisvaccines Secures Production Platform Vaccine Licensure from USDA

Orix to Acquire Kyoto Biken

Phibro to Take Over Vaccine Assets of MVP Laboratories



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 THE UNITED STATES

A. Market Analysis

Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market

List of Select Veternary Vaccines Available in the US

H5N1 Virus: A Conundrum for the US Industry

Increasing Pet Ownership - An Insight

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Steady Market Growth Expected Due to Superior Livestock Management

List of Available Veterinary Vaccines in Europe

Regulations

EU Animal Welfare Strategy

B. Market Analytics



8.2.1 FRANCE

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.2.2 GERMANY

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Population in Germany

B. Market Analytics



8.2.3 ITALY

Market Analysis



8.2.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Population in the UK

B. Market Analytics



8.2.5 SPAIN

Market Analysis



8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Select Regional Markets

The Netherlands

Denmark

Russia Mass-Produces Vaccines against Avian Flu

B. Market Analytics



8.3 REST OF WORLD

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

ASIA-PACIFIC

CHINA

Increased Livestock Output and Emerging Pet Industry Lead to Higher Vaccine Demand

Growing Pet Industry Holds Promise

Threat of Avian Influenza Outbreaks Creates Market for Effective Vaccine

Demand for Higher-Quality Swine Fever Vaccine

Demand for Effective PRRS Vaccines by Foreign Manufacturers

FMD Epidemics Cause Increased demand for Vaccine

Effective Rabies Vaccine Needed to Curb Dog Menace

Highly Consolidated Chinese Veterinary Market

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India

Animal Vaccines Market to Surge

Major Players

New Opportunities Exist despite Well Established Market

NORTH KOREA

TAIWAN

Taiwan's Animal Healthcare Industry under Scan

AUSTRALIA

A Note on Australian Veterinary Therapeutics Market

Sizing the Market

LATIN AMERICA

Current & Future Analysis

CANADA

Overview of the Canadian Animal Health Industry

Imports and Manufacture of Veterinary Biologics

First to Access E. coli 0157:H7 Vaccine

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 110)

The United States (21)

(21) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (28)

(28) France (5)

(5)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31)

(Excluding Japan) (31) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (14)

(14) Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jb3d23/global_veterinary?w=5



