Global Veterinary Ventilators Industry Assessment 2023-2028: North America Leads Veterinary Ventilator Market with High Pet Expenditures

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Ventilators Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Veterinary Ventilator Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.01%

The veterinary ventilator market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.01% during the forecast period. The market experienced a temporary setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with reduced visits to veterinary hospitals and clinics affecting disease diagnoses for pets. However, as restrictions were lifted, the market began to recover with an increased demand for veterinary ventilation, especially for treating pneumonia among animals.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The market's growth is primarily driven by factors such as the growing animal health expenditure worldwide, an increasing number of animal surgeries, and the rising prevalence of veterinary diseases. Diseases such as lung diseases, tick paralysis, and myasthenia gravis are commonly managed with mechanical ventilation, creating a demand for veterinary ventilation.

Mechanical Ventilators Witnessing Significant Growth

Mechanical ventilators, used to provide respiratory support to animals unable to maintain ventilation or oxygenation on their own, are witnessing significant growth. The advantages of mechanical ventilation, including improved prognosis for veterinary patients and positive outcomes in studies conducted using mechanical ventilation, contribute to the segment's growth.

North America Leading Market Share

North America, particularly the United States, is expected to retain a significant market share due to factors such as a rise in insured pets and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Pet insurance trends and high pet expenditures create a demand for better treatment options, driving the market growth in the region.

Competitor Analysis

The veterinary ventilator market is moderately competitive, with players focusing on new product launches, innovations, and geographical expansions. Key players include Avante Animal Health (DRE Veterinary), Miden Medical, Midmark Corporation, and others.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Expenditure on Animal Health

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Animal Surgeries and Growing Prevalence of Veterinary Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2 Lack of Infrastructure in Developing and Under-developed Countries

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Electro-Pneumatic Ventilators

5.1.2 Mechanical Ventilators

5.1.3 Other Products

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Veterinary Hospitals

5.2.2 Veterinary Clinics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Avante Animal Health (DRE Veterinary)

6.1.2 Miden Medical

6.1.3 Midmark Corporation

6.1.4 ICU Medical, Inc. (Smiths Medical)

6.1.5 Vetronic Services Ltd.

6.1.6 Hallowell EMC

6.1.7 VetEquip Inc.

6.1.8 Metan Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 RWD Life Science Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 Eickemeyer

6.1.11 VetEquip, Incorporated

6.1.12 MINERVE Veterinary Equipment



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

