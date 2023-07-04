Global Video Doorbell Market to Reach $5.260 Billion by 2028: Urbanization and Rising Per Capita Income Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Doorbell Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video doorbell market was valued at US$1.659 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.92% over the forecast period to reach US$5.260 billion by 2028.



A video doorbell is a device that notifies the homeowner when a visitor arrives at the door. The video doorbells provide enhanced security from theft and crime due to the inclusion of night vision and motion detector sensors. It also lets the homeowners speak and see the visitor without even going to the door.

The video doorbell market is growing due to urbanization and rising per capita income. Also, the growing internet penetration, rapid adoption of cloud storage technology, and the increasing transition to digitalization are boosting the demand.

Furthermore, the growing demand for smart homes, easy accessibility, convenient installation, and technological advancement is supporting the video doorbell market growth. However, internet connectivity issues and the threat of hacking concern the market.



This research study examines the video doorbell market based on various segments: product type, distribution channel, and geography. First, a brief market overview details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the video doorbell industry comprehensively. This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.



The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the video doorbell market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the video doorbell sector, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.

Companies Mentioned

Ring Inc.

Vivint, Inc.

Smartwares Group

Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Sky Bell Technologies Inc.

Aeotec Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Arlo Technologies Inc.

August Home Inc.

Eques Inc.

iseeBell Inc.

The scope and coverage of the video doorbell market report are as below:

Video doorbell market data tables and charts

Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's, and industry value chain analysis

Market assessment by product type into wired video doorbells and wireless video doorbells.

Detailed market trends, analysis, and graphical representation by distribution channel into online and offline.

A 360 degree view of the demand for video doorbell solutions/services across different geographies ( North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia Pacific ) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wired Video Doorbells

5.3. Wireless Video Doorbells



6. VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



7. VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yny9a9

