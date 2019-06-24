Global Video Games Market Outlook to 2024: Analysis on the Immense Popularity of Battle Royale

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Games: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Video Games in US$ Million by the following Platforms:

Console Games

PC Games (Digital and Boxed)

Casual Web Games

Mobile Games

The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( USA )

) Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( USA )

) King Digital Entertainment PLC (UK)

Atari SA ( France )

( ) BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. ( Japan )

) Capcom Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Electronic Arts, Inc. ( USA )

) PopCap Games, Inc. ( USA )

) iWin, Inc. ( USA )

) Konami Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Konami Gaming Inc. ( USA )

) Microsoft Studios ( USA )

) Nintendo Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sega Holdings Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sony Interactive Entertainment ( USA )

) Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Square Enix Ltd (UK)

Take 2 Interactive Software, Inc. ( USA )

) Tetris Holding, LLC ( USA )

) Ubisoft Entertainment S.A. ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Video Gaming - An Introductory Prelude

Video Games: A Sprawling Industry Presenting Opportunities to a Wide Range of Participants

Video Games Software Market - A Review

Online Digital Downloads & Browser Based Games Overshadow Physical Retail Game Software

PC Online Games Leads the Pack

Changing Demographics of Modern Players Sets Stage for Increased Consumption of Video Games

Boys & Young Men - The Traditional Users

Gamers Get Older

Grey Gamers Grow in Number

Women: Succumbing to the Charms of Video Games

Rise in Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Fosters Growth in the Market Over the Years

Advent of Novel Technologies Foster Growth for Video Games Market

Exciting Technology Trends Drive the Video Gaming Industry

Current & Future Analysis

Entertaining Trends from Electronic Entertainment Expo

Regulatory Framework

Recreational Software Advisory Council (RSAC)

Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB)

Pan European Games Information (PEGI)



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

The Gaming Industry

Major Gaming Trends

For the Disabled

Edith Finch

Recognizing the LGBT

Nier: Automata

Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Destiny 2

Indie Games

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Horizon: Zero Dawn

XBox One X

Ongoing Technological Advancements Fuel Growth for Video Games Market

Serious' Gamers - The Only Saving Grace for Boxed & Digital Download Console Gaming Software

A Look into the Key Trends in Consoles Software Market

Digital Downloads Grow in Number

New Generation of Home Console Games with Unique Attributes Sustains Audience Interest Over the Last Few Years

Cross-Platform Gaming

New Home Consoles Software Benefit from Cross-Platform Trend

Smaller Consoles Helps Sustain Market Prospects for Console Software Vendors

Action Games Genre Top Video Console Software Sales

Launch of VR Variants to Help Consoles Market Stay Afloat Despite Emerging Competition from Online Streaming & Mobile Platforms

Review of Latest Video Gaming Consoles

PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

SNES Classic Edition

Key Statistical Findings on Console Gaming Market

Niche Opportunities Help Boxed & Digital Download PC Games Software in its Battle Against Browser and Mobile Gaming Variants

Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games

Key Opportunity Indicators for PC Games Software

Comparison of Key Capabilities of PCs & Leading Consoles for Gaming

Online Browser Based Games - Fast Losing Sheen

PC MMOGs - Losing Popularity to Wireless Gaming Versions

Even Mobile & Console Web Browsers Fail to Revive Online Browser Based Gaming Segment

Mobile Gaming

Huge Growth Potential for Mobile Gaming

Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads - A High Growth Market Segment

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Sets Stage for Evolution of Mobile Games

Smartphones - Shot in the Arm for Mobile Games

Smartphones Sales Continue to Grow Across the Globe - A Key Opportunity Indicator for Mobile Games

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Entertainment Applications Lead Smartphone Content: Indication of Potential in Store for Mobile Gaming

Opportunity Indicators

Downloadable Mobile Video Games Pips Traditional Message Based Games

Mobile Social Networking Adds Fillip to the Wireless Gaming Market

Expanding Consumer Base for Wireless Games

Mobile Internet - The Backbone of Mobile Browser & App Based Gaming

Freemium Model Generates Additional Revenue Opportunities for Online Streaming & Digitally Downloadable Games Across Platforms

Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Online & Wireless Gaming Experience

Cloud Gaming: An Emerging Platform for Games Distribution

Key Benefits of Cloud Technology that are Expected to Boost Internet Gaming Platforms

Economic Benefits

Extreme Scalability

Ubiquity

Data Management Concerns Outsourced

Cloud Insurance Shields from Losses

Remote Access: The Real Flavor of Cloud Gaming

Mobile Cloud-Gaming - The New Paradigm

Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers - Bodes Well for the Market

Seasonal Demand Patterns Characterize Video Games Market

Convergence of Video & Games to be a Key Growth Factor in Coming Years

Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities for Video Games Software

Physical and Digital Crossover Adds New Dimension to Video Gaming

Video Games with Motion Control Keeps Players Glued

3D Gaming Titles Soar in Demand

Biotic Video Games to Make Games More Lifelike

Introduction AR/VR Experience in Video Games to Boost Industry Revenue

Developers Prefer RPG-like, Built-in Features

Advancements in HTML5 - A Major Boost for Mobile Games

NFC Technology Increases Adoption of Wireless Multi-Player Games

Ability to Accept User Driven Changes Increases User Involvement

Convergence & Improved Network Capability: Crucibles for Success

Developing Markets to Lend Traction to the Market in the Short to Medium Term Period

Blurring Boarders Extend Huge Opportunity for Developers

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Finally See Their Efforts Get Rewarded

Distribution Channel

A Peek into Challenges in Store

Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers' Profitability

Aggressive Marketing Strategies Make Gamers Uncomfortable

Reselling Hurts New Title Purchases

Software Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails

Negative Publicity Over Violent Video Games Blemishes Business Opportunities

Lack of Skilled Workforce Hurting New Product Development Initiatives

Challenges to Reckon With for Online Games

Free-to-Play Games - A Major Threat for Paid Online & Wireless Gaming Titles



4. TRANSFORMATION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS

Key Impact Innovations in Video Games

Innovations in Hardware

Innovation in AI Research and Technology

Innovation in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Innovation beyond Technology

Gaming Advancements during Last Decade

Gaming Industry Continues to Transform Driven by Technology Advancements

AI Innovations Transform Video Games

Making Non-player Characters Smarter

Enhancing Graphics Quality

Supporting High-Fidelity Gaming on Mobile Device

Blockchain Benefits in the Video Games Sector



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Video Games: A Primer

Video Games Software: A Definition

A Look into the Video Games Software Distribution Platforms

Physical Boxed Video Games

DVDs

CDs

CD-ROMs

Cartridges

Online Downloads

Online Casual Web Browser Games

Video Games Software: Classification By Gaming Platform

Console Games Software

PC Games Software (excluding Online Games)

Casual Web Games

MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game)

Perpetual State Worlds (PSW)

Mobile Games Software

Video Games Software: Classification By Game Genres

Adventure/Role-Playing

Action

Fighting/Combat Game

First-Person Shooter Games

Sports

Simulations

Strategy Games

Miscellaneous/Other

Rhythm/Action

Platformer

Puzzle

Racing/Flying

The Eighth Generation of Video Game Consoles - An Overview

A Glance at Key Specifications

Wii U

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Other Home Video Game Consoles Released in the Recent Past

Upcoming Home Video Game Consoles

Gaming - Process Overview

Existing Model

Design

Development

In-house Developers

Third Party Developers

Independent Developers

Publishing

Distribution

Retail

Existing Value Chain Model

Emerging Models

A Typical Model of Emerging Value Chain



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The Leading Gaming Companies Worldwide

Consolidation Rife in the Market

Game Developers Focus on Diversity

Mobile Gaming Market - A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Even Non-Gaming Enterprises Join the Fray

Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Ten Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market (2018E)

Outsourcing: An Antidote to the Predicament

Key Market Share Findings & Rankings

Popular Games

Immense Popularity of Battle Royale

Indie Games Flood Switch

Availability of Wii U Ports on Switch

Sony and Microsoft Juggle with Exclusives

Top 10 Games of 2017 Across Platform



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Launches

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Launches SOULCALIBUR VI

Konami Gaming Debuts New KX 43 Video Slot Cabinet

Retro-Bit Launches New GoRetro! Portable Handheld Console

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Launches DRAGON BALL FighterZ on Nintendo Switch

Activision and FromSoftware Announce Sekiro Game with RPG Elements

Sony Interactive Entertainment Announces the Availability of PlayStationClassic

Sony Interactive Entertainment Introduces PS4Pro 500 Million Limited Edition

Konami Gaming Launches Video Slot Themes and Base Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment Introduces PlayStation4 Days of Play Limited Edition

Konami Gaming Announces Array of Games and Technology at NIGA 2018

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Launches DRAGON BALL FighterZ for Xbox One, PS4 System, and PCs

EA Unveils Anthem

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and Bigben Interactive Release WRC 6

Sony Interactive Entertainment Launches Glacier White PS4 CUH - 2000 Series



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Keywords Studios Acquires Yokozuna Data

Microsoft Acquires Four Game Studios

The Tetris Company Partners with IMG

AT&T Partners with ESL

Microsoft Teams Up with Razer for Xbox One

Disney Partners with Perblue and Three Other Mobile Developers

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Lenovo Sign Two-Year Patent License Agreement for PlayStationVR

The RLJ Companies Enters into Agreement with Scientific Games

AtGames Enters into Agreement with The Tetris Company for Iconic Puzzle Game

EA Acquires Respawn Entertainment

Hasbro Gaming Enters into a Partnership with Nintendo for Monopoly Gamer

Fender Extends Video Game Partnership with Harmonix

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Signs a License Agreement with Studio Appeal for its Video Game OUTCAST

2K Extends its Partnership with WWE for Video Game Properties



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Market Trends in Nutshell

Video Games Set to Drive Future Hardware/Software Innovation

Video Games Software: Market Basics

Changing Demographics: A Primer Driver

A Snapshot

Key Statistical Data

US Video Games Market (2017): Best Selling Video Games by Number of Units Sold

Console Game Software Continues to Remain Major Revenue Contributor for Video Games Market

Software for Leading Console Manufacturers Take the Major Share in Console Gaming Software Market

Wireless Gaming Makes Massive Strides

Competition Heats Up, Reduces Profit Margins for Online & Wireless Game Developers

Publishers Keen on Enhancing Product Portfolio

Distribution Dynamics

Traditional Stores - Losing Sheen & Almost Extinct

Retail Stores

Specialty Video Stores

Others

Digital Distribution Gathers Momentum

Other Factors Driving Revenue Growth

Hollywood and Video Games

Films Inspired by Games

Games Borrow from Films

Violent & Adult Theme Video Games: Cause for Concern

ESA: A Dedicated Platform for Interactive Game Publishers

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Video Game Development to Seek New Highs

Mobile Gaming Set to Raise the Bar

Regulatory Mechanism

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Unique Features of Japanese Gaming Industry

Mobile Gaming - Dominates the Video Games Market in Japan

Expanding Demographics and New Markets to Revive Japanese Video Games Market

Regulatory Mechanism

Assessing Nintendo's Growth

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of the European Video Games Industry

Demographics of the European Gaming Industry

Mobile Gaming Market - On Growth Path

Distribution Channel

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

The Gaming Market

Political Games Emerge During Brexit

Mobile Games Propel Growth in the Overall Gaming Market

Advergaming to Target Right Customers

Distribution Scenario

Market Trends & Issues

Educational Games Hold Out

Fantasy Themes Offer Fantastic Prospects

Pop Stars, Music, & Video Games Combo Could Spell Success

Piracy: The Biggest Spoilsport

Entertainment & Leisure Software Publishers Association: Collective Identity

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Video Games Market in Asia-Pacific

Swift Growth Ahead for Wireless Video Games Industry in Asia-Pacific

Asia-The Hotbed for Multiplayer Gaming

Distribution Channel

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 Australia

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Chinese Video Games Market Continues to Fly High

Lifting of Console Ban Props Up Console Games Software

Licensing - A Strategy Driving Video Games Market in China

Mobile Games Make a Mark in China

LTE Poised to Deliver High Impact on Mobile Gaming

Transition from Casual Gamers to Hardcore Gamers: The New Market Trait

Domestic Players Face Increased Competition

Domestic Gaming Companies Expanding in the West

China's Transformation to Software Hub Helps Video Games Market

Govt. Restrictions on Video Games May Restrict Chinese Gaming Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Korea - Huge Demand for Mobile Gaming

Increasing Attention on AR

B. Market Analytics



8.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Peek Into Select Regional Markets

India

Indian Video Game Industry to See Tremendous Growth

Mobile and PC Games Share Top Honors in Indian Gaming Market

Opportunities and Threats for Indian Gaming

India - A Preferred Destination for Developing Games

Demographic Trends

Indonesia - Market Share of Leading Players

New Zealand

New Zealand: A Developers' Paradise

Video Games Industry Set to Leap to Another Level

New Zealand Studios - Fast Making their Way into Global Stage

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Africa - Market Share of Leading Players

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazilian Video Games Industry Witnesses Significant Growth

Opportunities & Threats

B. Market Analytics



8.7.2 Mexico

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Mexico: A Potential Market for Electronic Games

Changing Cultural Trends Augurs Well for Mexican Video Games Industry

Market Share of Leading Players

B. Market Analytics



8.7.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)

The United States (69)

(69) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (20)

(20) Europe (34)

(34) France (5)

(5)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

(Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

