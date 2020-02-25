Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market Insights, 2017-2025 - Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 15.2% Between 2019 and 2025
Feb 25, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video on Demand (VoD) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report predicts the global video on demand (VoD) market to grow with a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
The report on the global video on demand (VoD) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on video on demand (VoD) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on video on demand (VoD) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global video on demand (VoD) market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global video on demand (VoD) market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Growing adoption of mobile computing devices
- Flexibility and ease-of-use offering
2) Restraints
- Growing threat of video content piracy
3) Opportunities
- Increasing preference for online streaming services over traditional TV
What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the video on demand (VoD) market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the video on demand (VoD) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global video on demand (VoD) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Video on Demand (VoD) Market Highlights
2.2. Video on Demand (VoD) Market Projection
2.3. Video on Demand (VoD) Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Monetization Model
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Video on Demand (VoD) Market
4. Video on Demand (VoD) Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Solution
5.1. Pay TV
5.2. OTT Services
5.3. IPTV
6. Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Monetization Model
6.1. Transaction-based
6.2. Subscription-based
6.3. Advertising-based
7. Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Application
7.1. Media & Entertainment and Gaming
7.2. Education & Training
7.3. Live Events and Sport
7.4. Other Applications
8. Global Video on Demand Market, by Device
8.1. Laptop/Computer
8.2. Smartphone
8.3. Smart TV
8.4. Tablets
9. Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Region
9.1. North America
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Netflix
10.2.2. Amazon
10.2.3. Google
10.2.4. Apple
10.2.5. YouTube
10.2.6. Cisco
10.2.7. HBO
10.2.8. Hulu
10.2.9. Vudu Inc.
10.2.10. Indieflix
10.2.11. TVF Media Labs
