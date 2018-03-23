Global Video Servers Market to 2023

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Media Industry Upgrades from HD to 4K/HDR and SDI to IP Will Drive Growth in a Mature Market
The media and entertainment industry has witnessed two waves of transitions that have profoundly impacted and shaped its evolution in recent decades - the shift from analog to digital and the move from SD to HD content. Both transitions were highly consequential to vendors in this space due to the billions of dollars spent globally over the transition period by Cable MSOs, telcos and broadcasters. However, those transitions are largely complete and have resulted in lowered demand in the last 2-3 years. As the media landscape continues its evolution, two other transitions have become critical to the future prospects of vendors in the video server market.
Delivery of video over IP is a crucial capability for every player in the content ecosystem. The growing volume of 4K and HDR content is driving an upgrade cycle, especially in developed markets where associated hardware - like 4K Smart TVs and Blu-ray Players - are gaining traction with customers. The transition from SDI to IP is driving the broadcast market as the future of video workflow to delivery is going to be IP. The IP transition is already on the agenda of most broadcasters as demand for more efficient workflows goes up.
Growth in the video server market has slowed down in the last 2-3 years with the integrated playout solutions cannibalizing the traditional video servers business to an extent. Price declines have also been a major contributing factor since the market has witnessed a 5-6% decline in prices on an average every year. Market concentration is on the rise in a fragmented space containing over 30 global vendors as the entrenched market leaders like Harmonic, Arris and Belden Grass Valley spend millions in M&A activity.
Research Scope
This market study covers the following:
- Global market trend analyses - including market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total video servers market - by cable, telco and broadcast segments
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.
The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global video servers market and outlines future implications.
Key Issues Addressed
- Will market growth slow down further as the industry matures over the long term, especially in the developed markets?
- Where does video server technology stand today? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors and new deployers in this market? What are the drivers and restraints for growth?
- How are existing competitors structured in the cable, telco, and broadcast segments? Are there too many competitors at present? Are they well positioned to meet current and future customer needs?
- Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Will the market continue to be attractive for mergers and acquisitions?
- What are the revenue breakdowns for the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions? Which are the fastest-growing regions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary-CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Digital Media Value Chain, Global, 2017
- Market Overview-Definitions
- Research Scope
- Market Overview-Regions Covered
- Global Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. External Challenges-Drivers and Restraints: Total Video Servers Market
- Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends-Video Servers Market
- Video Servers Market-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast
- Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Video Servers Market-IP Video Servers Revenue Forecast
- Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Video Servers Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Video Servers Market-Regional Trends
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Video Servers Market
- Competitive Analysis-Video Servers Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Video Servers Market-Competitive Environment
- Video Servers Market-Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition
6. Cable Video Servers Segment Breakdown
- Cable Video Servers Segment-Video Server Usage in a Cable Environment
- Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Americas Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Americas Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- EMEA Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- EMEA Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Asia-Pacific Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Cable Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Cable Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
7. Telco Video Servers Segment Breakdown
- Market Overview
- Telco Video Servers Segment-Video Server Usage in a Telco Environment
- Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Americas Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Americas Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- EMEA Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- EMEA Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Asia-Pacific Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Telco Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Telco Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
8. Broadcast Video Servers Segment Breakdown
- Broadcast Video Servers Segment Breakdown
- Market Overview
- Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Video Server Usage in a Broadcast Environment
- Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Americas Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Americas Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- EMEA Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- EMEA Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Asia-Pacific Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Broadcast Video Server Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Interactive Features/Services as Differentiators
- Growth Opportunity 2-Targeted Acquisition Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 3-Video Everywhere and Virtualized Workflows
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
Companies Mentioned
- 360 Systems
- Anevia
- Arris
- Avid
- Belden Grass Valley
- Cisco
- Concurrent
- EVS
- Edgeware
- Espial
- Harmonic
- Imagine
- Ross Video
- SAM
- XOR Media
