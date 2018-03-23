Global Video Servers Market to 2023

Media Industry Upgrades from HD to 4K/HDR and SDI to IP Will Drive Growth in a Mature Market

The media and entertainment industry has witnessed two waves of transitions that have profoundly impacted and shaped its evolution in recent decades - the shift from analog to digital and the move from SD to HD content. Both transitions were highly consequential to vendors in this space due to the billions of dollars spent globally over the transition period by Cable MSOs, telcos and broadcasters. However, those transitions are largely complete and have resulted in lowered demand in the last 2-3 years. As the media landscape continues its evolution, two other transitions have become critical to the future prospects of vendors in the video server market.

Delivery of video over IP is a crucial capability for every player in the content ecosystem. The growing volume of 4K and HDR content is driving an upgrade cycle, especially in developed markets where associated hardware - like 4K Smart TVs and Blu-ray Players - are gaining traction with customers. The transition from SDI to IP is driving the broadcast market as the future of video workflow to delivery is going to be IP. The IP transition is already on the agenda of most broadcasters as demand for more efficient workflows goes up.

Growth in the video server market has slowed down in the last 2-3 years with the integrated playout solutions cannibalizing the traditional video servers business to an extent. Price declines have also been a major contributing factor since the market has witnessed a 5-6% decline in prices on an average every year. Market concentration is on the rise in a fragmented space containing over 30 global vendors as the entrenched market leaders like Harmonic, Arris and Belden Grass Valley spend millions in M&A activity.

Research Scope

This market study covers the following:

Global market trend analyses - including market drivers and restraints.

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total video servers market - by cable, telco and broadcast segments

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.

The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global video servers market and outlines future implications.



Key Issues Addressed

Will market growth slow down further as the industry matures over the long term, especially in the developed markets?

Where does video server technology stand today? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors and new deployers in this market? What are the drivers and restraints for growth?

How are existing competitors structured in the cable, telco, and broadcast segments? Are there too many competitors at present? Are they well positioned to meet current and future customer needs?

Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Will the market continue to be attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

What are the revenue breakdowns for the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions? Which are the fastest-growing regions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary-CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Digital Media Value Chain, Global, 2017

Market Overview-Definitions

Research Scope

Market Overview-Regions Covered

Global Market Life Cycle Analysis

Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. External Challenges-Drivers and Restraints: Total Video Servers Market

Drivers

Drivers Explained

Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-Video Servers Market

Video Servers Market-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast

Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Video Servers Market-IP Video Servers Revenue Forecast

Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Video Servers Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Video Servers Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Video Servers Market-Regional Trends

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Video Servers Market

Competitive Analysis-Video Servers Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Video Servers Market-Competitive Environment

Video Servers Market-Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition

6. Cable Video Servers Segment Breakdown

Cable Video Servers Segment-Video Server Usage in a Cable Environment

Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Americas Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Americas Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

EMEA Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

EMEA Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Asia-Pacific Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Cable Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Cable Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Cable Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

7. Telco Video Servers Segment Breakdown

Market Overview

Telco Video Servers Segment-Video Server Usage in a Telco Environment

Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Americas Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Americas Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

EMEA Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

EMEA Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Asia-Pacific Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Telco Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Telco Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Telco Video Servers Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

8. Broadcast Video Servers Segment Breakdown

Broadcast Video Servers Segment Breakdown

Market Overview

Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Video Server Usage in a Broadcast Environment

Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Americas Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Americas Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

EMEA Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

EMEA Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

Asia-Pacific Broadcast Video Servers Segment-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Broadcast Video Server Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Interactive Features/Services as Differentiators

Growth Opportunity 2-Targeted Acquisition Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 3-Video Everywhere and Virtualized Workflows

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word-Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Companies Mentioned



360 Systems

Anevia

Arris

Avid

Belden Grass Valley

Cisco

Concurrent

EVS

Edgeware

Espial

Harmonic

Imagine

Ross Video

SAM

XOR Media

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zwrnv/global_video?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-video-servers-market-to-2023-300618694.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

