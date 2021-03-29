Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Report 2021: Trends, Market Size, Market Forecast, Pipeline Analysis, Regulatory Scenarios

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market include hardware (i.e., cameras), software and services. Video surveillance software, video management software and video analytics are expected to be in high demand, as demand increases for Internet Protocol (IP)-based video surveillance systems.

The IP video surveillance market is in an evolutionary phase in developing countries, therefore promising significant potential. The implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is increasing the demand for video surveillance. AI provides video surveillance companies with the opportunity to exploit massive investments in surveillance networks around the world and re-define how modern surveillance technologies are built and used, in order to increase safety and security at the monitored sites.

IP surveillance systems have more flexibility and scalability than closed-circuit television (CCTV) and conventional surveillance systems. Analog systems are expandable only to a specific limit. For example, only a limited number of cameras can be added to the existing infrastructure. However, the use of IP surveillance systems is growing for users willing to focus on multilevel or multisite business expansions.

For this reason, organizations are expected to prefer IP surveillance systems over analog systems. IP surveillance systems are configured with advanced technology such as video motion detection, frame rate control, automatic brightness control, internal storage memory and remote-zoom features.

Report Includes:

65 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Discussion on future of video surveillance and growth of wireless CCTV cameras and information on new GDPR guidelines on CCTV surveillance

Impact of COVID-19 on video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market

Market share analysis of major players in the industry, and discussion of those companies in light of technological strengths and weakness, and innovative marketing practices

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Envysion Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

History of Video Surveillance

Future of Video Surveillance

Automation in Video Surveillance

Cloud-Managed Surveillance Systems

Growing Use of Wireless CCTV Cameras

Impact of COVID-19

Industry Structure

New Entrants

Customer Demand

Suppliers in Command

Constantly Changing Technologies

Value Chain Analysis

Government Regulations

Monitoring of Public Areas by Governments

Organizations and Employers Monitoring Areas of the Workplace

Private Citizens Using Surveillance Equipment

New GDPR Guidelines on CCTV Surveillance

Market Share Analysis

Market Drivers of Video Surveillance Systems

Growing Security Concerns

Increasing Need for Monitoring

Advent of Highly Sophisticated Cameras

Market Drivers of VSaaS

Reducing IT Costs

Growth of Cloud-Managed Systems

Video Analytics and Sophisticated Technology

Market Restraints of Video Surveillance Systems

Cybersecurity Issues

Privacy Issues

Market Restraints of VSaaS

Cost of Cloud Service for Small Businesses

Bandwidth Requirements

Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Type of System

Introduction

Analog Video Surveillance Systems and VSaaS

Advantages of Analog Surveillance Systems

Disadvantages of Analog Surveillance Systems

Components of CCTV Analog Video Surveillance Systems

Hybrid Analog CCTV Systems

IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems

Benefits of IP Networks

Comparison of Analog and IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Solution

Introduction

Hardware

Cameras

Recorders and Storage

Encoders

Monitors

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Software

Video Analytics

Video Management Systems

Video Surveillance Services

Hosted Services

Managed Services

Hybrid Services

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Application

Introduction

Residential

Retail

Benefits of Video Surveillance Systems in Retail

Business Organizations

Transportation

Benefits of Public Transit Surveillance

Hospitality

Government Buildings

Industrial

Healthcare

Concerns in Modern Healthcare Sector

Stadiums

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ADT Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

Avigilon Corp.

Bosch Security And Safety Systems

Canon Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Controlbynet

Envysion Inc.

Flir Systems Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Geovision

Hikvision

Honeywell International Inc.

Intransa Inc.

March Networks Corp.

Mirasys Ltd.

Mobotix Ag

Objectvideo Labs

Panasonic Corp.

Salient Systems

Stanley Black And Decker

Verint Systems Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

