Global Video Surveillance Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions

The video surveillance market is estimated to grow from USD 36.89 Billion in 2018 to USD 68.34 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing concerns for public safety and security, rising adoption of IP cameras, and growing demand for DIY and spy cameras.

This report segments the video surveillance market on the basis of system, offering, vertical, and region. The video surveillance market based on systems has been segmented into analog video surveillance systems and IP video surveillance systems. The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future owing to the technological advancements in IP cameras and advantages offered by IP cameras such as superior image quality, scalability, and flexibility, and reliability.

The video surveillance market based on offerings has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the video surveillance market during the forecast period. The hardware segment consists of cameras, monitors, storage devices, and accessories. The hardware segment mainly consists of cameras, monitors, storages, and accessories. The growth of the hardware segment is attributed to the increasing use of cameras in various security-related applications.

The video surveillance market based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military and defense, residential, public facility, and industrial. The market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this vertical is attributed to the increasing use of video surveillance systems in applications such as retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitality centers, and warehouses.

Retail stores and malls are likely to be the fastest-growing applications in the video surveillance market. Retail shops and malls are more prone to security risks, such as theft, accidental loss, product diversion, vandalism, and inventory loss, compared to other business properties.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Video Surveillance Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Video Surveillance Market, By Offering

4.3 Video Surveillance Market, By Vertical and Region

4.4 Video Surveillance Market, Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Concerns for Public Safety and Security

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of IP Cameras

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Diy and Spy Cameras

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Violation of Privacy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for VSaaS Services

5.2.3.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Big Data, Video Analytics, Iot, and Cloud-Based Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of High-Capacity Storage Systems and Higher Bandwidth

5.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Threats



6 Video Surveillance Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog Video Surveillance System

6.3 IP Video Surveillance System



7 Video Surveillance Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Camera

7.2.1.1 Camera Market, By Type

7.2.1.1.1 Analog Cameras

7.2.1.1.2 IP Cameras

7.2.1.2 Camera Market, By Connectivity

7.2.1.2.1 Wired Cameras

7.2.1.2.2 Wireless Cameras

7.2.1.3 Camera Market, By Form

7.2.1.3.1 Dome Cameras

7.2.1.3.2 Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ)Cameras

7.2.1.3.3 Box and Bullet Cameras

7.2.1.3.3.1 Box Cameras

7.2.1.3.3.2 Bullet Cameras

7.2.1.3.4 Panoramic, Fisheye, and Body-Worn Cameras

7.2.1.3.4.1 Panoramic Cameras

7.2.1.3.4.2 Fisheye Cameras

7.2.1.3.4.3 Body-Worn Cameras

7.2.1.4 Camera Market, By Resolution

7.2.1.4.1 0.3 to 1 Megapixel

7.2.1.4.2 1.1 to 2.9 Megapixel

7.2.1.4.3 3.0 to 5.0 Megapixel

7.2.1.4.4 >5.0 Megapixel

7.2.1.5 Camera Market, By Channel Partner

7.2.1.5.1 Distributors

7.2.1.5.2 Direct to Installers Or System Integrators

7.2.1.5.3 Direct to End Users

7.2.2 Monitor Market, By Screen Size

7.2.2.1 Less Than 20 Inches

7.2.2.2 20 to 30 Inches

7.2.3 Storage Device Market, By Type

7.2.3.1 Digital Video Recorders

7.2.3.2 Network Video Recorders

7.2.3.3 Hybrid Video Recorders

7.2.3.4 IP Storage Area Network

7.2.3.5 Direct-Attached Storage Devices

7.2.3.6 Network-Attached Storage Devices

7.3 Accessories

7.3.1 Cables

7.3.2 Encoders

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Video Analytics

7.4.2 Video Management Software

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Video Surveillance-As-A-Service (VSaaS)

7.5.1.1 Types of VSaaS

7.5.1.1.1 Hosted

7.5.1.1.2 Managed

7.5.1.1.3 Hybrid

7.5.2 Installation and Maintenance Services



8 Video Surveillance Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Enterprises and Data Centers

8.2.2 Banking and Finance Buildings

8.2.3 Hospitality Centers

8.2.4 Retail Stores and Malls

8.2.5 Warehouses

8.2.6 Use Cases for Commercial Vertical

8.3 Infrastructure

8.3.1 Transportation

8.3.2 City Surveillance

8.3.3 Public Places

8.3.4 Utilities

8.3.5 Use Cases for Infrastructure Vertical

8.4 Military & Defense

8.4.1 Prison and Correctional Facilities

8.4.2 Border Surveillance

8.4.3 Coastal Surveillance

8.4.4 Law Enforcement

8.5 Residential

8.6 Public Facility

8.6.1 Healthcare Buildings

8.6.2 Educational Buildings

8.6.3 Government Buildings

8.6.4 Religious Buildings

8.7 Industrial



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.2.1 Product Launches

10.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.3 Expansions



11 Company Profile

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Hikvision

11.2.2 Dahua

11.2.3 Axis Communications

11.2.4 Bosch Security Systems

11.2.5 Flir

11.2.6 Avigilon

11.2.7 Hanwha Techwin

11.2.8 Honeywell Security Group

11.2.9 Infinova

11.2.10 Pelco

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Bcdvideo

11.3.2 CP Plus

11.3.3 Nice Systems

11.3.4 Panasonic System Networks

11.3.5 Tiandy Technologies

11.3.6 Uniview

11.3.7 Vivotek

11.3.8 Zicom

11.4 Start-Up Ecosystem

11.4.1 3VR

11.4.2 Eagle Eye Networks

11.4.3 Prism



