Global Video Surveillance Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions

DUBLIN, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Video Surveillance Market by System (Analog, & IP), Offering (Hardware, Software, & Service), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The video surveillance market is estimated to grow from USD 36.89 Billion in 2018 to USD 68.34 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2023.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing concerns for public safety and security, rising adoption of IP cameras, and growing demand for DIY and spy cameras.
This report segments the video surveillance market on the basis of system, offering, vertical, and region. The video surveillance market based on systems has been segmented into analog video surveillance systems and IP video surveillance systems. The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The market for IP video surveillance systems is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future owing to the technological advancements in IP cameras and advantages offered by IP cameras such as superior image quality, scalability, and flexibility, and reliability.
The video surveillance market based on offerings has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the video surveillance market during the forecast period. The hardware segment consists of cameras, monitors, storage devices, and accessories. The hardware segment mainly consists of cameras, monitors, storages, and accessories. The growth of the hardware segment is attributed to the increasing use of cameras in various security-related applications.
The video surveillance market based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military and defense, residential, public facility, and industrial. The market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this vertical is attributed to the increasing use of video surveillance systems in applications such as retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitality centers, and warehouses.
Retail stores and malls are likely to be the fastest-growing applications in the video surveillance market. Retail shops and malls are more prone to security risks, such as theft, accidental loss, product diversion, vandalism, and inventory loss, compared to other business properties.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Video Surveillance Market, 2018-2023
4.2 Video Surveillance Market, By Offering
4.3 Video Surveillance Market, By Vertical and Region
4.4 Video Surveillance Market, Geographic Snapshot
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Concerns for Public Safety and Security
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of IP Cameras
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Diy and Spy Cameras
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Violation of Privacy
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for VSaaS Services
5.2.3.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Big Data, Video Analytics, Iot, and Cloud-Based Services
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Requirement of High-Capacity Storage Systems and Higher Bandwidth
5.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Threats
6 Video Surveillance Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Analog Video Surveillance System
6.3 IP Video Surveillance System
7 Video Surveillance Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Camera
7.2.1.1 Camera Market, By Type
7.2.1.1.1 Analog Cameras
7.2.1.1.2 IP Cameras
7.2.1.2 Camera Market, By Connectivity
7.2.1.2.1 Wired Cameras
7.2.1.2.2 Wireless Cameras
7.2.1.3 Camera Market, By Form
7.2.1.3.1 Dome Cameras
7.2.1.3.2 Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ)Cameras
7.2.1.3.3 Box and Bullet Cameras
7.2.1.3.3.1 Box Cameras
7.2.1.3.3.2 Bullet Cameras
7.2.1.3.4 Panoramic, Fisheye, and Body-Worn Cameras
7.2.1.3.4.1 Panoramic Cameras
7.2.1.3.4.2 Fisheye Cameras
7.2.1.3.4.3 Body-Worn Cameras
7.2.1.4 Camera Market, By Resolution
7.2.1.4.1 0.3 to 1 Megapixel
7.2.1.4.2 1.1 to 2.9 Megapixel
7.2.1.4.3 3.0 to 5.0 Megapixel
7.2.1.4.4 >5.0 Megapixel
7.2.1.5 Camera Market, By Channel Partner
7.2.1.5.1 Distributors
7.2.1.5.2 Direct to Installers Or System Integrators
7.2.1.5.3 Direct to End Users
7.2.2 Monitor Market, By Screen Size
7.2.2.1 Less Than 20 Inches
7.2.2.2 20 to 30 Inches
7.2.3 Storage Device Market, By Type
7.2.3.1 Digital Video Recorders
7.2.3.2 Network Video Recorders
7.2.3.3 Hybrid Video Recorders
7.2.3.4 IP Storage Area Network
7.2.3.5 Direct-Attached Storage Devices
7.2.3.6 Network-Attached Storage Devices
7.3 Accessories
7.3.1 Cables
7.3.2 Encoders
7.4 Software
7.4.1 Video Analytics
7.4.2 Video Management Software
7.5 Services
7.5.1 Video Surveillance-As-A-Service (VSaaS)
7.5.1.1 Types of VSaaS
7.5.1.1.1 Hosted
7.5.1.1.2 Managed
7.5.1.1.3 Hybrid
7.5.2 Installation and Maintenance Services
8 Video Surveillance Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Enterprises and Data Centers
8.2.2 Banking and Finance Buildings
8.2.3 Hospitality Centers
8.2.4 Retail Stores and Malls
8.2.5 Warehouses
8.2.6 Use Cases for Commercial Vertical
8.3 Infrastructure
8.3.1 Transportation
8.3.2 City Surveillance
8.3.3 Public Places
8.3.4 Utilities
8.3.5 Use Cases for Infrastructure Vertical
8.4 Military & Defense
8.4.1 Prison and Correctional Facilities
8.4.2 Border Surveillance
8.4.3 Coastal Surveillance
8.4.4 Law Enforcement
8.5 Residential
8.6 Public Facility
8.6.1 Healthcare Buildings
8.6.2 Educational Buildings
8.6.3 Government Buildings
8.6.4 Religious Buildings
8.7 Industrial
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Ranking Analysis
10.2.1 Product Launches
10.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2.3 Expansions
11 Company Profile
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Hikvision
11.2.2 Dahua
11.2.3 Axis Communications
11.2.4 Bosch Security Systems
11.2.5 Flir
11.2.6 Avigilon
11.2.7 Hanwha Techwin
11.2.8 Honeywell Security Group
11.2.9 Infinova
11.2.10 Pelco
11.3 Other Key Players
11.3.1 Bcdvideo
11.3.2 CP Plus
11.3.3 Nice Systems
11.3.4 Panasonic System Networks
11.3.5 Tiandy Technologies
11.3.6 Uniview
11.3.7 Vivotek
11.3.8 Zicom
11.4 Start-Up Ecosystem
11.4.1 3VR
11.4.2 Eagle Eye Networks
11.4.3 Prism
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3fxmk/global_video?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-video-surveillance-market-2018-2023-opportunities-in-growing-government-and-stakeholder-funding-for-developing-smart-cities-and-employing-city-surveillance-solutions-300649723.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article