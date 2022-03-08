Global Video Surveillance Market (2021 to 2026) - by Offering Type, System Type, Vertical Type and Geography

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Surveillance Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, System Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Video Surveillance Market is estimated to be USD 42.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The Global Video Surveillance Market is driven due to the growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Analytics in video surveillance. Increased hardware capabilities of video cameras are driving the growth of the market. Also, increasing Concerns related to public safety and security are fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, privacy and security associated with video data restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of thermal cameras, rising use of various evolving technologies such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart cities, and increasing usage of smart devices for video monitoring will create opportunities for the market. Moreover, a requirement of higher bandwidth and high-capacity storage systems and different interoperability standards among other manufacturers are the challenges that may negatively affect the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Video Surveillance Market is segmented further based on Offering Type, System Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Service.

By System Type, the Video Surveillance market is classified into Analog Video Surveillance Systems and IP Video Surveillance Systems.

By Vertical Type, the Video Surveillance market is classified into Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Public Facility, Residential, and Industrial.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Pelco Corporations, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Video Surveillance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Usage of Artificial Intelligence and Software Analytics

4.1.2 Increased Hardware Capabilities of Video Camera

4.1.3 Increasing Concern related to Public Safety and Security

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Privacy and Security Concern Associated with Video Data

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Thermal Cameras

4.3.2 Rising Use of Various Evolving Technologies

4.3.3 Increasing Usage of Smart Device for Remote Monitoring

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Requirement of Higher Bandwidth and High-Capacity Storage Systems

4.4.2 Different Interoperability Standards among Manufacturers



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Offering Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Service



7 Global Video Surveillance Market, By System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analog Video Surveillance Systems

7.3 IP Video Surveillance Systems



8 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Vertical Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Infrastructure

8.4 Military & Defense

8.5 Public Facility

8.6 Residential

8.7 Industrial



9 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd

11.2 Avigilon Corporation

11.3 Axis Communications AB

11.4 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

11.5 Camcloud

11.6 COMMAX

11.7 CP PLUS

11.8 Dahua Technology C., Ltd

11.9 Genetec, Inc

11.10 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

11.11 Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd

11.12 Honeywell International, Inc

11.13 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

11.14 Ivideon

11.15 MOBOTIX AG

11.16 Morphean SA

11.17 NEC Corporation

11.18 NICE Ltd

11.19 Panasonic Corporation

11.20 Pelco Corporation

11.21 Qognify

11.22 Samsung

11.23 Schneider Electric SE

11.24 Sony Corporation

11.25 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

11.26 The Infinova Group

11.27 Tiandy Technologies Co., Ltd

11.28 Verkada Inc

11.29 VIVOTEK Inc

11.30 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqgtei

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets