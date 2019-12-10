Global Video Surveillance Market Research Report 2019-2025 - Rising Preference for the 360-Degree Panoramic Camera

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance Market By Component, By End-user, and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, the market for video surveillance is driven by increasing private & public security concerns along with the technology shift and changing business models. Earlier, only large entities were able to afford IP video surveillance; but due to the declining price of IP cameras and the proliferation of IP networks, the video surveillance industry is rapidly moving out from analog to IP network surveillance infrastructure as IP surveillance enhances the traditional monitoring and post-event investigation practices.



In recent years, video surveillance is expanding beyond the traditional practice of monitoring only the critical infrastructure. The growing focus on integrating next-generation technologies, i.e., deep learning, analytics, AI, and cloud computing, is considerably increasing the scope of video surveillance applications - traffic monitoring, people-count, facial recognition, posture detection, heat map, post-forensic analytics, and lot more.



Few of the key factors driving the growth of the global video surveillance market include:

Increasing investment to improve city surveillance

Rising interest in intelligent video surveillance solutions

Increasing penetration of IP cameras

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly proliferating across industries. Advancements in AI technology and growing interest in integrating AI with video surveillance systems are certainly hybridizing the landscape of the video surveillance market. Integrating AI in surveillance applications in combination with the power of deep learning techniques helps to identify individuals, patterns, and trends across thousands of geolocation.



Moving forward, AI and deep learning technology will become the foundations of modern surveillance systems. These systems are equipped to capture the unique features of the human face in real-time, make a comparison with the central database, and trigger an alarm when it detects the specific face of concern. These systems enable monitoring real-time data against specific parameters, i.e., real-time watchlist detection, which will automate and enhance city surveillance practices.



Currently, China dominates the global video surveillance market with the incorporation of advanced facial recognition powered by AI in surveillance applications, and the adoption is expected to spread across other countries. The increasing penetration of AI in surveillance applications is anticipated to increase the demand for front- and back-end surveillance devices with advanced functionalities in the coming years. Few of the prominent companies offering AI technologies for surveillance applications include Huawei, Hikvision, Dahua, ZTE, NEC Corporation, IBM, Palantir, and Cisco.



Market Segmentation



The global video surveillance market is segmented based on components, end-users, and regions. The global video surveillance market is segmented in the regions of Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Analysis



The report covers and analyzes the global video surveillance market. Vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their IP-based video surveillance solutions that offer lower installation cost, efficient scalability, and have a wider scope of automation, which embraces other security technology solutions, including access control, anti-intrusion, and others.



Key Vendors



Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd.



Axis Communications

Robert Bosch GmbH

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (Avigilon)

IDIS Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

IndigoVision

VIVOTEK Inc.

Dynacolor Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Overview

2.1.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1.1 AI-Powered Real-Time Face Recognition

2.1.1.2 Rising Preference for the 360-Degree Panoramic Camera



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 PEST Analysis

3.1.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.2 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Value Chain

4.2 Market Developments

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Increasing Investments to Improve City Surveillance

4.4.1.2 Rising Interest in Intelligent Video Surveillance Solutions

4.4.1.3 Increasing Penetration of IP Cameras

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Concerns Related to Privacy & Cybersecurity

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Increasing Smart City Initiatives

4.4.3.2 Expanding Urban Infrastructure in Developing Economies

4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Video Surveillance Market, By Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware (AMR)

5.2.1 Network Security Cameras

5.2.2 Network Video Recorders (NVRs)

5.2.3 HD CCTV Cameras

5.2.4 HD CCTV Recorders

5.2.5 Analog Security Cameras and DVRs

5.2.6 Monitors

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Video Management Software

5.3.2 Video Analytics

5.4 Services



6 Video Surveillance Market, By End-user

6.1 Overview

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Government

6.4 Residential

6.5 Education

6.6 Industrial



7 Video Surveillance Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.3 Americas

7.4 Europe

7.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



8 Vendor Profiles

8.1 Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd.

8.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.3 Axis Communications

8.4 Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

8.5 Motorola Solutions Inc.(Avigilon)



9 Companies to Watch For

9.1 IDIS Ltd.

9.2 Panasonic Corporation

9.3 IndigoVision

9.4 VIVOTEK Inc.

9.5 Dynacolor Inc.



