Global Vinyl Flooring Industry Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Increasing Use in Luxury Housing and Commercial Spaces - How Vinyl Flooring is Setting New Standards in Aesthetics and Functionality

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Sep, 2023, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vinyl flooring market size reached US$ 46.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 79.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2023-2028.

The Global Vinyl Flooring Market is gaining momentum, driven by the evolving needs of the construction industry for materials that offer aesthetics, durability, and low maintenance. With applications spanning hospitality, healthcare, residential, and retail sectors, vinyl flooring has become a go-to solution for contemporary construction challenges such as water damage and staining.

Key factors propelling market growth include the global rise in luxury housing projects and higher disposable incomes, which have generated significant demand for cost-efficient and low-maintenance materials. Vinyl flooring has been increasingly adopted in offices and commercial spaces due to its affordability and ease of maintenance.

Further boosting the market is the escalating demand for multifamily housing to accommodate surging global populations, offering new growth avenues for investors.

Manufacturers are actively investing in research and development to meet consumer demands for customization, including options in colors, designs, patterns, and textures. Among recent innovations are self-adhesive flooring options that add to the ease of installation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global vinyl flooring market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global vinyl flooring market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vinyl flooring market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global vinyl flooring market?
  • What is the breakup of the global vinyl flooring market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the global vinyl flooring market based on the sector?
  • What are the key regions in the global vinyl flooring market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global vinyl flooring market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are 

  • Tarkett
  • Mohawk
  • Armstrong World Industries Inc.
  • Shaw Industries Inc.
  • Mannington Mills Inc.
  • Beaulieu International Group
  • Gerflor
  • Forbo

Key Market Segmentation:

Performance by Product Type:

Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is currently the most commonly used product as it is a low-cost alternative for tile or planks.

  • Vinyl Sheet
  • Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
  • Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

Performance by Sector:

Presently, the residential sector dominates the market due to the rising demand for enhanced residential construction materials.

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Performance of Key Regions:

The Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the growing demand for aesthetically appealing, durable, and easy to maintain floorings.

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3huapc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030 - Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach Towards Electronics Gaining Momentum

North America Sodium Chlorate Industry Report 2023-2028: Increasing Usage as a Non-Selective Herbicide in Agriculture Escalating Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.