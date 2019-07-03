Global Vinyl Flooring Market Outlook to 2024: Led by Tarkett, Mohawk, Armstrong World Industries, Shaw Industries, Mannington Mills, Beaulieu International Group, Gerflor, and Forbo

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vinyl flooring market reached a volume of 1,060 Million Sq. Meters in 2018, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 1,441 Million Sq. Meters by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global vinyl flooring market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a vinyl flooring manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Drivers/Constraints

Over the past few years, a rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has enabled them to improve their lifestyles, and invest in luxurious housing projects and other infrastructural developments. Apart from this, consumers perceive that an appropriately decorated home is a symbol of status on account of which they have started enhancing flooring solutions such as vinyl flooring so as to uplift their social image.

With the recovery of the global economy, the construction industry in developing nations, like Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America, is expected to witness a consistent growth over the period of next five years. The present levels of urban infrastructure in these regions does not cater to the requirements of the urban population. Thus, there is need for re-generation of urban areas in existing cities and the creation of new, inclusive smart cities which will contribute to the growth of the vinyl flooring market in the near future.

Nowadays, manufacturers have started using advanced production techniques to incorporate better design, performance and installation in the end-product. With the help of these advancements, they are able to make vinyl flooring with sharper textures and higher resolutions. In addition to this, manufacturers have simplified the installation process by introducing self-adhesive tiles, interlocking tiles and planks, loose lay planks, and glue down tiles and planks. Thus, technological advancements have been supporting the growth of the market.

The costs of various raw materials, including limestone, glass fibre and vinyl, account of nearly 50% of the total expenditure of the plant. Therefore, a fluctuation in the prices of these raw materials directly impacts the overall manufacturing cost of vinyl flooring, thereby hampering the growth of the global vinyl flooring market.

Breakup by Sector

The vinyl flooring market has been segmented on the basis of sector which include residential and commercial. Currently, vinyl flooring is being majorly used in the residential sector owing to a rise in the demand for modified residential construction material.

Breakup by Product Type

Based on product type, the market has been segregated into vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl composition tile (VCT). Amongst these, luxury vinyl tile represents the largest segment as it is a low-cost alternative for tile or planks.

Regional Insights

On a regional basis, the global vinyl flooring market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America exhibits a clear dominance, holding the majority of the market share. This can be highly attributed to increasing construction activities as well as rising awareness about benefits offered by vinyl flooring such as ease of installation, low maintenance cost, and availability of modern designs.

Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Tarkett

Mohawk

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Gerflor

Forbo



