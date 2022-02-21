Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends to 2031: Rise in Demand for Synthetic Genes and Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Focus on Vector Type, Application, Disease and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of advanced therapies, including gene therapy and cell therapy, which employ the use of vectors, has created a huge impact in the field of medicine in the past few decades. Therapies that require genetic modification, including the introduction of therapeutic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/gene into a patient's body or cell, demonstrated tremendous potential for treating several fatal diseases, including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.

Promising results displayed by these vector-based therapies in several preclinical and clinical studies have further emphasized the development and standardization of various viral and non-viral vectors to address unmet medical needs. The global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market was valued at $1.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.03 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.54% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Known to reduce the cost of treatment and help decrease repeated administration of medications, viral vectors, and non-viral vectors have gained significant attention globally as a novel therapeutic approach for treating various critical diseases, thereby promoting a surge of investments in drug development and commercialization.

Growing prominence of gene and cell therapy products (that utilize vectors) and increasing funding activities driving research related to vector-based therapies are the key driving factors fuelling the growth of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market. Moreover, rising incidences of genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases, coupled with the increasing number of clinical studies and robust pipeline of gene and cell therapy products as well as vector-based vaccines, are the additional driving factors encouraging market growth.

The global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market comprises well-established and newly emerging companies. Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain the competition by adopting synergistic activities and expanding their business by launching manufacturing capacities or developing proprietary viral and non-viral vector platforms.

Market Growth Drivers

Rapid Uptake of Viral Vector to Develop Innovative Therapies

Increasing Number of Clinical Studies for the Development of Gene Therapy

Favorable Funding Scenario for Vector-Based Therapies

Increasing Adoption of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

Rise in Synergistic Activities in the Market

Market Challenges

Unaffordable Cost of Gene Therapy

High Manufacturing Cost of Viral Vectors

Complications Associated with Large-Scale Production of Viral Vectors

Low Transfection Efficiency

Market Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Synthetic Genes

Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors

Limitation of Viral Vectors

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is a vector, and what is its importance in the medical industry? What are the major characteristics and types of vectors? What are the areas of application of vectors?

What are the major advancements in viral and non-viral vector manufacturing? What are the key trends of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? How is the market evolving, and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of viral and non-viral vector manufacturing products?

What are major milestones in patenting activity in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market?

What was the market size of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market in 2020, and what is the market size anticipated to be by 2031? What is the expected growth rate of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What is the global market size for manufacturing different types of viral and non-viral vectors available in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different vectors, and which vector type is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What are the different disease areas where non-viral vectors and viral vectors are employed in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? Which disease type dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to dominate in 2031?

What are the different applications associated with the viral vector and non-viral vector manufacturing? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market in 2020, and what is it expected in 2031?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market during the period 2021-2031? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different viral and non-viral vector manufacturing? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the viral and non-viral manufacturing market?

What are the key players of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market, and what are their roles in the market? What were the market shares of the key players in 2020?

Company Profiles

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA Inc.

Oxford Biomedica plc

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Acuitas Therapeutics

Evonik Industries AG

Exelead, Inc.

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Genevant Sciences GmbH

T&T Scientific Corporation

Moderna, Inc.

CureVac N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h7egi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets