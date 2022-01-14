Global Viral Vectors for Cell Therapy Market Report 2022-2026: A Rising Market that is Expected to Continue to Grow as Usage Increases and Novel Technologies Enter the Market

Jan 14, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vectors Market for Cell Therapy Market: Analysis and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All market data are based on manufacturer sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level.
The base year for data was 2021 with forecast data provided for 2026. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 periods for each segment covered.
The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 is largely based on demographic trends, new developments, cell and gene therapy advancements, company performance trends, merger and acquisitions, and global expansion.
Viral vectors are useful tools used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. The Viral Vectors Market Analysis and Opportunities report reveals that viral vectors comprise a rising market that is expected to continue to grow as usage increases and novel technologies enter the market.
Viral vectors are the most effective means of gene transfer to modify specific cells or alter the expression of therapeutic genes. The choice of viral vector depends on the efficiency of transgene expression, ease of production, safety, toxicity, and stability. Viral vector technology is used in gene therapy and vaccines. It is an exciting and interesting time to be involved in the viral vector industry.
Science is moving ahead and now the industry needs to industrialize and standardize the manufacturing and commercialization of products. The industry is moving in the direction of a standardized set-up and a closed automated system. This is especially true in gene therapy.
Consequently, gene therapy products are transforming the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases. Viral vectors do not cause disease since they have been modified by removing the genes involved in replication and are replaced with therapeutic genes. Viral vectors are genetically stable, non-toxic for host cells and safe to handle.
Viruses attack the host and introduce genetic material as part of the replication cycle. The genetic material contains basic instructions for the cell to reproduce, hijacking the body's normal production machinery to serve the needs of the virus. Thus, additional copies of the virus are produced leading to more cells becoming infected.
Then why use viruses for gene therapy? - because viruses could be good vehicles to transport good genes into the human cell. Scientists remove the genes in the virus that cause disease and replace them with genes encoding the desired effect.
Many gene therapy clinical trials rely on retroviruses or adenoviruses to deliver the desired gene. Other viruses used as vectors include adeno-associated viruses, lentiviruses, pox viruses, alphaviruses, and herpes viruses. These viruses differ in how well they transfer genes to the cells they recognize and are able to infect, and whether they alter the cell's DNA permanently or temporarily.
Viral vectors are defined by three components:
- The protein capsid and/or envelope
- The transgene of interest to produce the desired effect
- The regulatory cassette - which is combined elements that control stable or transient somatic expression of the transgene
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope And Methodology
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers And Limiters
- Market Summary
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 2: Introduction to Viral Vectors
- Overview
- Types of Viral Vectors
- Retrovirus
- Adenovirus
- HSV Virus
- Chimeric Virus
- Other
- Disease Profiles in Viral Vector Markets
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Selected Blood and Genetic Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
Chapter 3: Market Trends
- Population and Aging
- Elderly Population
- Gene Therapy and Viral Vector Use
- Cancer and Viral Vector Use
- Infectious Disease and Viral Vector Use
- Transduction and Transfection
- Transfection
- Transduction
- Competing Methods
- Electroporation
- Non-Viral
- Transposons
- Viral Vector Shortages
- Covid-19 Platforms And Vaccines
- Products in Development Utilizing Viral Vectors
Chapter 4: Market Analysis
- Viral Vector Market By Vector Type
- Viral Vector Market Share By Disease
- Viral Vector Use By Application
- Viral Vector Workflow Processing
- Viral Vector Market By Region
Chapter 5: Competitors
- Competitive Landscape
- Alliances, Acquisitions And Collaborations
- Expansion Of Manufacturing
- Competitor Analysis
Chapter 6: Market Participant Profiles
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (4DMT)
- ABL Inc
- AGC Biologics
- Agilent Technologies
- Aldevron
- Batavia Biosciences B.V.
- Biovian Oy
- Catapult Cell and Gene Therapy
- Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH
- Cobra Biologics
- Cytiva Life Sciences
- Finvector Oy
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genezen
- Horizon Discovery Ltd.
- Lonza
- Merck Kgaa/Millipore Sigma
- Mirus Bio
- Oxford Biomedica plc.
- Regenxbio, Inc
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sirion Biotech
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Uniqure N.V.
- Vector Biolabs
- Vigene Biosciences
- Virocell Biologics
- Virovek
- Voyager Therapeutics
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- Yposkesi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35gk2j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article