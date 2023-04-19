Global Virtual Data Rooms Business Report 2023: Developed Regions Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exude Immense Growth Potential

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Data Rooms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Data Rooms Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Data Rooms estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $557.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR



The Virtual Data Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$557.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$766.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Virtual Data Rooms

End-use Segments

Major Users of VDR

Benefits of VDRs

Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms over Physical Data Rooms

Virtual Data Rooms Redefining Business Landscape

Market Prospects and Outlook

IT & Telecom to Remain Primary Industry Vertical

Developed Regions Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exude Immense Growth Potential

and Asia-Pacific Exude Immense Growth Potential VDRs Grow in Popularity as New Business Dynamics Emerge as a Result of Hyperconnected Business Ecosystems

Indispensable Need for File Sharing as Measured by the Ballooning EFSS Market to Expand Market Opportunity for VDRs

Virtual Data Rooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

VDR Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for Cost-effective Data Storage Solutions

Cloud Computing Technology Provides the Inspiration for the Emergence of the VDR Service Model

Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted Services Drive the Commercial Value of VDRs

The Integration of Artificial Intelligence into VDRs Marks the Most Important Technology Trend in the Market

Growing Clout of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Encourage Use of the Technology in VDRs

Sophisticated AI Tools Expedite Preparation of Virtual Data Rooms for M&A and Real Estate Deals

Combination of Blockchain with Virtual Data Rooms to Offer Unprecedented Data Security

Growing Threat of IP Infringement Drives Adoption of VDRs in the Manufacturing Industry

Remarkable Rise in Patent Filing Activity & Ensuing Risk of Litigation and Infringement Spur the Importance of VDRs for Secure File Sharing

Global Economic Outlook & VC Funding & Investments Determined Demand for VDRs for Private Equity & Venture Capital

Decline in Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) Vital for Improvement in Venture Capital Investments & Use of VDRs for Equity Investments, Buy Outs & Fund Raising

Increase in Global Venture Capital Investments Expands Business Opportunity for VDRs

Bankruptcy Completion Procedures Remain a Major Opportunity for VDR Services

Bankruptcy Remains a Large Opportunity for VDR Services

Use of VDRs in the Life Sciences Industry Posts Strong Growth

Growing Clinical Trials Market & Increased Acceptance of Outsourcing Services to Drive the Commercial Value of VDRs

VDRs Storm into the Spotlight for Behind the Scenes Heavy Lifting of M&A Deal Processing

Rise in M&A Deal Value Amplifies the Importance of VDRs in Structuring a Successful M&A Deal

AI Presents Effective M&A Toolbox amidst Data Proliferation

Growing Significance of Virtual Data Rooms for Early Stage Startups

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Secure File Sharing

Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to Benefit Use of VDR Services for Secure File Sharing Among BYOD Employees

SMBs to Drive Demand for VDRs

Growing Focus on e-Discovery Management & Litigation Support Spurs Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Risk Management & Ensuing Rise in Importance of Due Diligence to Benefit VDR Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

Ansarada Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) BMC Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Box, Inc. ( USA )

) Brainloop AG ( Germany )

) CapLinked ( USA )

) Citrix Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Drooms ( Germany )

) EthosData (UK)

Firmex, Inc. ( Canada )

) HighQ Solutions Limited (UK)

iDealsT Solutions Group (UK)

Intralinks Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Merrill Corporation ( USA )

) SecureDocs, Inc. ( USA )

) ShareVault ( USA )

) Shield Docs ( Australia )

) TransPerfect ( USA )

) Vault Rooms, Inc. ( USA )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0jeyu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets