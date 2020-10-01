Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market 2020-2024: Surging Investment in 5G Technology & Increasing Demand for Workplace Flexibility

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the virtual desktop infrastructure market. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global virtual desktop infrastructure market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The key benefits of VDI are: increase productivity, simplified and centralized management, real OS experience, increase data security, bandwidth efficiency, enhance device flexibility, reduce complexity, cost-savings, and solution to workforce mobility.

The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market can be segmented on the basis of deployment type (On-premise, and Cloud-based); end-user (large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises); and vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Other).

The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to increase due to widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, escalating penetration of smartphones, rise in the mobile workforce, rising demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as infrastructure bottlenecks, security concerns, etc.

The key players of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market are Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

VMware Inc.

