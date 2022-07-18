Global Virtual Power Plant Markets, 2020-2022 & 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base Year

Jul 18, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Power Plant Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study aims to analyze the global VPP market, which is still in its early stages, and understands how it will evolve by 2030. The study focuses on the current business models offered by VPP aggregators and utilities, key drivers and restraints for the global VPP market, and the key companies providing VPP solutions.
Research Scope
The study period is from 2020 to 2030, with 2021 as the base year. The forecast period is from 2022 to 2030. Revenue estimation represents the software & hardware component of the virtual power plant solution and the revenue obtained through services. Market information for the base year is from primary and secondary research data and analyses. Key trends and information on market size, tiers of competition, and other variables are based on discussions with key industry stakeholders in the value chain.
Globally, where the closure of coal power plants and the intermittent nature of RES challenge grid operations and stability, VPPs are a promising solution to add flexibility to the grid and solve energy issues of transmission congestion, peak demand, and peak-hour energy prices.
Virtual power plants (VPPs) are an aggregation of decentralized distributed energy resources (DERs), energy storage systems (ESS), and controllable loads, all of which are connected and controlled via a central system of VPP software. The aggregated assets form a single imaginary power plant that can be dispatched during peak demand, eliminating the need for investment in ancillary power generation plants for peak load management.
VPP promises significant improvements in grid reliability and resilience and aids in integrating RES into the grid. With other technologies, such as Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), VPP can actively manage electricity grids by balancing the demand and supply in the energy market.
Though the concept of VPPs has been present in the global market for almost a decade, most of the studies and projects are still in a pilot phase, so VPP is commercially at an early development stage.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are VPPs and how do they work? What are the benefits of VPPs?
- What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the global VPP market?
- Who are aggregators? What is their role in the European VPP market?
- What are the different business models in VPPs? What is the current state of VPP in key regions and countries? How is it projected to grow in the future globally?
- Which key stakeholders influence technology development and the adoption of VPP technology? What are the different growth opportunities in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global VPP
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Global VPP Market, Key Findings
- Global VPP Market, Scope of Analysis
- Geographical Scope
- Analysis by Business Models
- Key Growth Metrics
- Global Energy Scenario
- Virtual Power Plants (VPP)
- Key Features of a VPP System
- VPP Architecture
- Global VPP Market, Global Hotspots
- Technologies Influencing Next-generation VPPs
- Energy Storage to Boost Adoption of VPPs
- Uncertainties in VPP
- VPPs & Electricity Markets
- How Much can a Prosumer & VPP Aggregator Earn through VPP Flexibility Services?
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Market Forecasts
- Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast
- Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model
- Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model Discussion
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, North America
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast, North America
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, North America
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, North America
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
- Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, Europe
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast, Europe
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, Europe
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, Europe
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, China
- Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, China
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast, China
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, China
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, China
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, East Asia
- Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, East Asia
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast, East Asia
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, East Asia
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, East Asia
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ANZ & Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, ANZ & Pacific
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast, ANZ & Pacific
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, ANZ & Pacific
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, ANZ & Pacific
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rest of World
- Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, Rest of World
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast, Rest of World
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, Rest of World
- VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, Rest of World
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Environment
- Global VPP Market, Ecosystem
- Companies Providing VPP Solutions
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunities Impact
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth of VPPs to Regulate Electricity Usage and Drive Decarbonization & Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased DER, RES, and BESS to Enable Efficient Functioning of VPPs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - VPPs to Reduce Curtailment of RES and Divert Excess Power for Green Hydrogen Production
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Mergers, Collaborations, and Partnerships between Key Stakeholders to Drive VPP Market
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Growth in VPPs to Enable Innovative Business Models for Utilities & Aggregators
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Increase in Adoption of AI and Other Digital Technologies to Build Smarter VPPs
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Increasing Residential DERs (mainly Solar PV and Storage) to Drive Residential VPP
- Growth Opportunity 8 - VPPs to Enable Directional Interaction between EVs and Grid (Vehicle-to-Grid)
