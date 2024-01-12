Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2024-2034: Increasing Adoption of Residential Solar, Storage, and Smart Home Technologies Contributes to the Growth of VPPs

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value market will surpass US$2.6 billion in 2024, this work calculates. The author predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. This work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2024-2034: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Driving Forces and Opportunities in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market

The propulsion of the VPP market stems from several influential factors, with the widespread deployment of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), encompassing solar PV, wind power, and energy storage systems, standing out as a primary catalyst. A global shift toward cleaner energy sources, supported by governments and industries, encourages the seamless integration of renewable resources into the grid.

Simultaneously, the ongoing liberalization of electricity markets acts as a driving force, fostering demand for innovative solutions like VPPs that provide essential flexibility and adaptability within the ever-evolving energy landscape.

Vulnerability to Cyber Threats and Potential System Failures Rises Restraining Factor for Market Growth

The vulnerability to cyber threats and potential system failures stands out as a significant restraining factor for the growth of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. As VPPs rely heavily on digital technologies and interconnected systems, they become susceptible to cyberattacks, which could compromise the integrity and functionality of the entire system.

The interconnected nature of VPPs, designed to enhance efficiency and coordination, also exposes them to the risk of system failures. Any disruptions, whether caused by cyber threats or system failures, can have far-reaching consequences, affecting the reliability and stability of power generation and distribution. As a result, addressing and mitigating these vulnerabilities becomes crucial for the widespread and secure adoption of VPP technologies.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the virtual power plant (VPP) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the virtual power plant (VPP) market?

How will each virtual power plant (VPP) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each virtual power plant (VPP) submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading virtual power plant (VPP) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the virtual power plant (VPP) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034?

What are the implications of virtual power plant (VPP) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the virtual power plant (VPP) market?

Where is the virtual power plant (VPP) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Ongoing Innovation and Research Fueling VPP Advancements

Virtual Power Plants Could be Pathway to Decarbonization

VPPs as Platforms for Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)

Market Restraining Factors

Vulnerability to Cyber Threats and Potential System Failures Rises Restraining Factor for Market Growth

The Substantial Upfront Costs Associated with the Deployment of VPP Infrastructure, Including Smart Grids and Advanced Control Systems

Fluctuations in Energy Markets, coupled with Uncertainties in Government Policies and Incentives

Market Opportunities

Continued Advancements in Iot, AI, And Communication Technologies

Countries Worldwide Recognize the Benefits of Smart, Distributed Energy Systems

Increasing Adoption of Residential Solar, Storage, and Smart Home Technologies Contributes to the Growth of VPPs

Company Profiles

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Next Kraftwerke

Cisco Systems Inc

Enel X

Engie SA

Sunverge Energy Inc

Spirae Inc.

Tesla, Inc

Cpower Energy Management

Sympower

Swell Energy Inc.

LO3 Energy Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by Component

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Technology

Demand Response VPP

Distributed Generation VPP

Mixed Asset VPP

Market Segment by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Market Segment by Generation Source

Solar PV

Wind Power

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Units

Energy Storage Systems

Other Sources

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0ajtp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets