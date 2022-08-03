Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Markets Report 2022-2027 with profiles of Leading Players - Kape Technologies, Nord security, OpenVPN and Proton Technologies AG

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the overview of the global VPN market and analyses the market trends, considering the base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022-2027.

VPNs create an encrypted tunnel between the computer and the internet, ensuring that data and communications are private even when users are using public networks.

In terms of encryption, there are three main types: hashing, symmetric cryptography, and asymmetric cryptography. Each type of encryption has its strengths and weaknesses, but all encryption tools succeed in scrambling user data so that it becomes useless for others.



There are many VPN protocols or methods of security. PPTP, a point-to-point tunneling protocol, is one of the oldest methods of tunneling, which is still in use today but is widely considered one of the least secure methods of tunneling.

Other protocols include Transport Layer Security (TLS), Secure Shell (SSH), Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)/internet protocol security (IPSec), Internet key exchange version 2 (IKEv2), and OpenVPN. Because OpenVPN is an open-source protocol, it is among the most secure as any vulnerabilities in its programming will be discovered and fixed very quickly.



Major corporations are adopting VPN technologies because companies are more concerned with data security, thereby minimizing the cyber-attacks on business operations. These cyber-attacks include fraud, theft, and the destruction of data. Thus, a growing number of cyberattacks are propelling the growth of network protocols that allow the business to securely share its data over the network. This results in increasing demand for VPN solutions over the forecast period.



In this report, the VPN has been segmented based on type, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography. Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation based on type, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

Report Includes

An updated overview of the global market for virtual private networks (VPNs) within the Information Technology industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for virtual private network, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size for VPNs, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of type of VPN, organization size, component, deployment mode, end user, and geographical region

Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the marketplace

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Competitive Landscape of the key players in the virtual private network market, and updated information on partnerships, agreements, and product launches in the global VPN market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Kape Technologies PLC, Nord security, OpenVPN and Proton Technologies AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Benefits of the Virtual Private Network

Evolution of Vpn Technology

First Phase - the Creation

Second Phase - Adoption from Corporation

Third Phase - Wide Adoption of Vpn in Population

Fourth Phase - Current Stage

Vpn Protocols

Wireguard

Openvpn

Point-To-Point Tunneling Protocol (Pptp)

Ikev2 (Internet Key Exchange Version 2)

Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (Sstp)

Layer 2 Forwarding Protocol (L2Tp/Ipsec)

Vpn Use Cases

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on Virtual Private Network Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Site-To-Site Vpn

Benefits of Site-To-Site Vpn

Types of Site-To-Site Vpn

Remote Access Vpn

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Hardware

Software

Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

On-Premises Vpn

Cloud Vpn

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Introduction

Individual

Commercial

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Government

It and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Geography

Introduction

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches, Agreement, and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

Array Networks Inc.

Avast Software

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Golden Frog GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ibm

Juniper Networks Inc.

Kape Technologies plc

Netgear Inc.

Nord Security

Oracle Corp.

Openvpn

Purevpn (Gz Systems Ltd)

Proton Technologies AG

Safervpn (Safer Social Ltd.)

Surfshark

Tunnelbear LLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

Ziff Davis , Inc.

