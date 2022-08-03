Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Markets Report 2022-2027 with profiles of Leading Players - Kape Technologies, Nord security, OpenVPN and Proton Technologies AG

Aug 03, 2022, 16:30 ET
The report covers the overview of the global VPN market and analyses the market trends, considering the base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022-2027.
VPNs create an encrypted tunnel between the computer and the internet, ensuring that data and communications are private even when users are using public networks.
In terms of encryption, there are three main types: hashing, symmetric cryptography, and asymmetric cryptography. Each type of encryption has its strengths and weaknesses, but all encryption tools succeed in scrambling user data so that it becomes useless for others.
There are many VPN protocols or methods of security. PPTP, a point-to-point tunneling protocol, is one of the oldest methods of tunneling, which is still in use today but is widely considered one of the least secure methods of tunneling.
Other protocols include Transport Layer Security (TLS), Secure Shell (SSH), Layer Two Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)/internet protocol security (IPSec), Internet key exchange version 2 (IKEv2), and OpenVPN. Because OpenVPN is an open-source protocol, it is among the most secure as any vulnerabilities in its programming will be discovered and fixed very quickly.
Major corporations are adopting VPN technologies because companies are more concerned with data security, thereby minimizing the cyber-attacks on business operations. These cyber-attacks include fraud, theft, and the destruction of data. Thus, a growing number of cyberattacks are propelling the growth of network protocols that allow the business to securely share its data over the network. This results in increasing demand for VPN solutions over the forecast period.
In this report, the VPN has been segmented based on type, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography. Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation based on type, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
Report Includes
- An updated overview of the global market for virtual private networks (VPNs) within the Information Technology industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market potential for virtual private network, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size for VPNs, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of type of VPN, organization size, component, deployment mode, end user, and geographical region
- Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the marketplace
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Competitive Landscape of the key players in the virtual private network market, and updated information on partnerships, agreements, and product launches in the global VPN market
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Kape Technologies PLC, Nord security, OpenVPN and Proton Technologies AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Benefits of the Virtual Private Network
- Evolution of Vpn Technology
- First Phase - the Creation
- Second Phase - Adoption from Corporation
- Third Phase - Wide Adoption of Vpn in Population
- Fourth Phase - Current Stage
- Vpn Protocols
- Wireguard
- Openvpn
- Point-To-Point Tunneling Protocol (Pptp)
- Ikev2 (Internet Key Exchange Version 2)
- Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (Sstp)
- Layer 2 Forwarding Protocol (L2Tp/Ipsec)
- Vpn Use Cases
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19 on Virtual Private Network Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Site-To-Site Vpn
- Benefits of Site-To-Site Vpn
- Types of Site-To-Site Vpn
- Remote Access Vpn
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Introduction
- On-Premises Vpn
- Cloud Vpn
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Introduction
- Individual
- Commercial
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare
- Government
- It and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Geography
- Introduction
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launches, Agreement, and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc.
- Array Networks Inc.
- Avast Software
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Golden Frog GmbH
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Ibm
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Kape Technologies plc
- Netgear Inc.
- Nord Security
- Oracle Corp.
- Openvpn
- Purevpn (Gz Systems Ltd)
- Proton Technologies AG
- Safervpn (Safer Social Ltd.)
- Surfshark
- Tunnelbear LLC
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Ziff Davis, Inc.
