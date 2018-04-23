Global Virtual Prototype Market 2018-2023: Growth Fueled by the Need to Minimize Time & Cost While Maximizing Quality Where Competition is Intensive

Virtual prototype market is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.32% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$622.734 million by 2023, increasing from US$205.224 million in 2017.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major applications of virtual prototyping are in industrial sectors such as aerospace, shipbuilding, transport and defense, oil & gas and automotive among others. The major benefit of virtual prototyping is that it enables engineering teams to analyze their model visually and mathematically before making a hardware prototype which saves cost, time and efforts considerably.



The need to minimize time and cost while maximizing quality in manufacturing industry where competition is intensive fuels the global virtual prototype market. Moreover, rising demand from end-user industries is also propelling the market growth. However, high investments required for building prototype solutions and inadequacy of trained professionals restrains the growth of virtual prototyping market over the forecast period.



Geographically, North America and Europe are the major markets for virtual prototyping solutions due to the early adoption of sophisticated technologies in manufacturing. China and India will witness significant growth in automobile and aerospace sectors in APAC region, thus positively impacting the demand of virtual prototypes in the region.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are ASTC, NVIDIA Corporation, Magillem, Cadence Design Systems, and Autodesk among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Virtual Prototype Market By Tool

5.1. Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

5.2. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

5.3. Comuter Aided Manufacturing (CAM)

5.4. Computer Aided Design (CAD)

5.5. Computer Automated Design (CAutoD)



6. Virtual Prototype Market By Deployment Model

6.1. On-Premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Virtual Prototype Market By Industry Vertical

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4. Aerospace and Defense

7.5. Telecommunications

7.6. Others



8. Virtual Prototype Market By Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. UK

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East And Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. UAE

8.4.3. Israel

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. ARM Limited

10.2. Magillem

10.3. Imperas Software Ltd.

10.4. Cadence Design Systems, Inc

10.5. Autodesk, Inc

10.6. Synopsys, Inc

10.7. ASTC

10.8. Mentor, a Siemens Business

10.9. NVIDIA Corporation

10.10. ESI Group



