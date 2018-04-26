Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2015-2018 & 2023 Featuring Brainlab, Medtronic, Hologic, GE, Samsung & Others

The report predicts the global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market to grow with a CAGR of 54.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.



The report on global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



How this report delivers?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2023.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market



4. Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Technology Type

4.1. Full Immersive VR

4.2. Semi Immersive VR

4.3. Non Immersive VR



5. Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Application

5.1. Surgery Simulation

5.2. Phobia Treatment

5.3. Robotic Surgery

5.4. Education and Training

5.5. Visualization and Rehabilitation

5.6. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders (PSTD)

5.7. Treatment of Autism

5.8. Diagnosis of Cognitive Disorders

5.9. Others



6. Global Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Technology Type

6.1.2. North America Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Technology Type

6.2.2. Europe Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Technology Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Technology Type

6.4.2. RoW Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Virtual reality in Healthcare Market by Sub-region



7. Company Covered

7.1. CAE Healthcare

7.2. GE Healthcare

7.3. Samsung

7.4. Siemens Healthcare

7.5. Brainlab AG

7.6. Medtronic, Inc.

7.7. Vital Images, Inc.

7.8. Vuzix, Corp

7.9. Hologic, Inc.

7.10. Virtual Realities, LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nkldnw/global_virtual?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-virtual-reality-vr-in-healthcare-market-2015-2018--2023-featuring-brainlab-medtronic-hologic-ge-samsung--others-300637422.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

