Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market Analysis 2017-2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - An Expected $60.9 Billion Market Opportunity

Virtual reality market is expected to witness an exponential CAGR of 49.71% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.



The market is expected to reach US$60.901 billion by the end of the year 2023, from a market size of US$5.409 billion in 2017. Increased use of virtual reality in the defence sector, growing use of head-mounted displays (HMD) in the entertainment and gaming sector along with declining prices of displays and hardware components are some of the key factors propelling the market.



Other driving factors complementing the growth of the virtual reality market is the higher interest of large technology companies in virtual reality and easy availability of head-mounted displays leading to improving adoption rate of these solutions.



Other end user industries apart from the traditional ones are also beginning to experiment with VR solutions leading to increased demand for these solutions.



However, the major challenges faced by the virtual reality market is display latency, energy consumption and health concerns.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Facebook Inc., Microsoft corporation, Google LLC, and Vuzix Corporation among others.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Virtual Reality Market By Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software



6. Virtual Reality Market By Devices

6.1. Head Mounted Displays (Hmds)

6.2. Gesture Control Devices



7. Virtual Reality Market By End User Industry

7.1. Aerospace And Defence

7.2. Healthcare

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Media and Entertainment

7.5. Others



8. Virtual Reality Market By Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. United States

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. Spain

8.2.5. UK

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. India

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. UAE

8.4.3. Israel

8.4.4. Others

8.5. South America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Argentina

8.5.3. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Facebook, Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Products and Services

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. Sony Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Products and Services

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. HTC Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Products and Services

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. EON Reality Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Products and Services

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. Google LLC

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Products and Services

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. Microsoft Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Products and Services

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. Vuzix Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Products and Services

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. GoPro

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financials

10.8.3. Products and Services

10.8.4. Recent Developments

10.9. Samsung Electronic Co., Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financials

10.9.3. Products and Services

10.9.4. Recent Developments



