Global Vision Care Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, The Cooper Companies, Valeant Pharmaceuticals & ZEISS

The "Global Vision Care Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vision care market to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vision Care Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in frequency of product launches. Several vision care companies are focused on increasing their market share by widening their product launches by investing extensively in R&D. Vendors are developing products to cater to the varied demands of consumers such as patients, hospitals, and ophthalmology clinics.
One trend in the market is innovative product launches. Manufacturers in the market are focused on upgrading their products and offer innovative products. The contact lens production technology is continuously evolving, and modern technology is consequent in higher efficiency, reduced overall cost, and improved quality and precision of the final product.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitations in vision care products. In spite of the several advantages of vision care products, they also have a few limitations that restrict their adoption. Some limitations of vision care products are linked to its physical discomfort.
Key vendors
- Essilor
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis
- The Cooper Companies
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- ZEISS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Glass lens - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IOLs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Contact lens solution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovative product launches
- Increase in partnerships and marketing strategies
- Introduction of smart contact lenses
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drtccw/global_vision?w=5
