Global Vision Care Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, The Cooper Companies, Valeant Pharmaceuticals & ZEISS

The global vision care market to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Vision Care Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in frequency of product launches. Several vision care companies are focused on increasing their market share by widening their product launches by investing extensively in R&D. Vendors are developing products to cater to the varied demands of consumers such as patients, hospitals, and ophthalmology clinics.



One trend in the market is innovative product launches. Manufacturers in the market are focused on upgrading their products and offer innovative products. The contact lens production technology is continuously evolving, and modern technology is consequent in higher efficiency, reduced overall cost, and improved quality and precision of the final product.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitations in vision care products. In spite of the several advantages of vision care products, they also have a few limitations that restrict their adoption. Some limitations of vision care products are linked to its physical discomfort.



Key vendors

Essilor

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

The Cooper Companies

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

ZEISS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Glass lens - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IOLs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Contact lens solution - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovative product launches

Increase in partnerships and marketing strategies

Introduction of smart contact lenses

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drtccw/global_vision?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vision-care-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-essilor-johnson--johnson-novartis-the-cooper-companies-valeant-pharmaceuticals--zeiss-300636478.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

