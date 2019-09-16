Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Report 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Guided Robotics Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component Type; Type; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vision guided robotics market accounted for US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 12.99 Bn by 2027.



Growth in recent years in the vision guided robotics market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of automation across different industry vertical. Asia-Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the vision guided robotics market.



The penetration of vision guided robotics is gaining pace in diverse industries other than automotive and electronics, such as logistics, food & beverages, and machine tending, among others. In the recent past, the non-automotive industries were very underpenetrated in comparison to the automotive industry in the adoption of vision guided robotics.



Developed markets including China, US, and Japan have higher penetration; however, there is still a lot of opportunities available for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed markets. The prospective for further robot installations is remarkable in many of these countries, particularly in the non-automotive industry, but also in automotive industries in developing markets.



This growth is attributed to the necessary modernization and transformation required in these markets. These statistics are promising for vision guided robotics manufacturers as it signifies the huge scope for further increase in adoption. It is expected that the low penetration will propel considerable growth during the forecast period, as long as there is considerable support from the government to the manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Vision Guided Robotics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government Support for the Development and Deployment of Robotics

5.1.2 Rise in aging population worldwide resulting in labour shortage

5.1.3 Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High capital required for initial deployment of vision guided vision guided robots

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation in Diverse Industries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Vision Guided Robotics - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Overview

6.2 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. Vision Guided Robotics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Component Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Breakdown, By Component Type, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Hardware Market

7.4 Software Market

7.5 Services Market



8. Vision Guided Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Breakdown, By Type, 2017 & 2027

8.3 2 D-Vision System Robots

8.4 3 D-Vision System Robots Market



9. Vision Guided Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2017 & 2027

9.3 Automotive Market

9.4 Electrical & Electronics Market

9.5 Aerospace & Defense Market

9.6 Food & Beverages Market

9.7 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Market

9.8 Metal Processing Market



10. Vision Guided Robotics Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Vision Guided Robotics Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

11.3 New Development



12. Key Players

12.1 Key Players by Component Type



13. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Basler AG

Cognex

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

ISRA Vision

Omron Corporation

Pleora Technologies Inc.

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

