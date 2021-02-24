Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market (2020 to 2028) - Featuring Autodesk, Embodee & Corel Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The visualization and 3D rendering software market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 1,138.4 Mn in 2019.



Growing infrastructure development and rising demand for 3D visualization are the major factors driving the market growth. Growing demand for 3D visualization in healthcare, media and entertainment, advertising and other industries will also boost the demand for the software. User-friendly interface, less cost, precise renderings and other benefits of the software are also helping the market growth. Thus, we project that the visualization and 3D rendering software market will show huge growth during the forecast period.



Healthcare Segment to be the Fastest Growing Segment



The visualization and 3D rendering software market by end-user is segmented into media & entertainment, building & construction, designing, healthcare and others (energy & utilities, etc.). The healthcare segment will be the fastest growing segment owing to growing need of 3D visualization for diagnoses, surgical planning, anatomical images and others. Growing adoption of new technologies and solutions in the healthcare industry are some other factors for the fastest growth of the segment. As a result, we presume that healthcare segment to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Regional Market



North America led the visualization and 3D rendering software market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2019. North America contributed for over 35% of the market revenue share in the same year. North America enjoys the market governance due to factors such as established economy, early adoption of technology and growing demand for advanced 3D visualization. On the other flip of the coin, we presume that Asia Pacific would demonstrate the fastest growth rate owing to increased investments for infrastructure development, rising demand for 3D solutions and growing healthcare industry in the region. Subsequently, we assume that Asia Pacific be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the visualization and 3D rendering software market Act-3D B.V., Autodesk, Inc., Embodee Corp, Corel Corporation , NewTek, Inc , Trimble, Inc , NVIDIA Corporation , Otoy Inc., Luxion Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sphere 3D, and Webmax Technologies among others.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of visualization and 3D rendering software in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

Which is the largest regional market for visualization and 3D rendering software?

What are the major trends followed in overall visualization and 3D rendering software across different regions?

Who are the key visualization and 3D rendering software companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading visualization and 3D rendering software companies in market?

Unique data points of this report

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of visualization and 3D rendering software across various applications

Notable developments going on in visualization and 3D rendering software market

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2019 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market

2.2. Global V & 3DRS Market, by Deployment Model, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global V & 3DRS Market, by Application, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global V & 3DRS Market, by End-user, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global V & 3DRS Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global V & 3DRS Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market, by Deployment Model , 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cloud-based

4.3. On-premise



5. Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Gaming

5.3. Videography

5.4. Marketing & Advertisement

5.5. Training

5.6. Architectural

5.7. Others (Cartoon, etc.)



6. Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market, by End-user, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Media & Entertainment

6.3. Building & Construction

6.4. Designing

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Academia

6.7. Others (Energy & Utilities, etc.)



7. North America Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. North America V & 3DRS Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

7.2. North America V & 3DRS Market Value, By Deployment Model, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Market Analysis

7.3. North America V & 3DRS Market Value, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1. Market Analysis

7.4. North America V & 3DRS Market Value, By End-user, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1. Market Analysis

7.5. North America V & 3DRS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1. Market Analysis

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.3. Rest of North America



8. Europe Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Europe V & 3DRS Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

8.2. Europe V & 3DRS Market Value, By Deployment Model, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Market Analysis

8.3. Europe V & 3DRS Market Value, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.1. Market Analysis

8.4. Europe V & 3DRS Market Value, By End-user, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4.1. Market Analysis

8.5. Europe V & 3DRS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5.1. Market Analysis

8.5.2. U.K.

8.5.3. Germany

8.5.4. France

8.5.5. Rest of Europe



9. Asia Pacific Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. Asia Pacific V & 3DRS Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

9.2. Asia Pacific V & 3DRS Market Value, By Deployment Model, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Market Analysis

9.3. Asia Pacific V & 3DRS Market Value, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.1. Market Analysis

9.4. Asia Pacific V & 3DRS Market Value, By End-user, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4.1. Market Analysis

9.5. Asia Pacific V & 3DRS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5.1. Market Analysis

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. China

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



10. Rest of the World Visualization and 3D Rendering Software (V & 3DRS) Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

10.1. Overview

10.1.1. Rest of the World V & 3DRS Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Mn)

10.2. Rest of the World V & 3DRS Market Value, By Deployment Model, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. Market Analysis

10.3. Rest of the World V & 3DRS Market Value, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

10.3.1. Market Analysis

10.4. Rest of the World V & 3DRS Market Value, By End-user, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4.1. Market Analysis

10.5. Rest of the World V & 3DRS Market Value, By Region, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5.1. Market Analysis

10.5.2. Middle East & Africa

10.5.3. Latin America



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Act-3D B.V.

11.2. Autodesk, Inc.

11.3. Embodee Corp

11.4. Corel Corporation

11.5. NewTek, Inc

11.6. Trimble, Inc

11.7. NVIDIA Corporation

11.8. Otoy Inc.

11.9. Luxion Inc.

11.10. SAP SE

11.11. Siemens AG

11.12. Sphere 3D

11.13. Webmax Technologies



