Global Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2017-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitiligo - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market of Vitiligo in 7MM was found to be USD 882.75 million in 2017 and is expected to increase from 2017-2028.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Vitiligo from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Vitiligo - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The Vitiligo market report gives a thorough understanding of the Vitiligo by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Vitiligo in the US, Europe, and Japan.

The Vitiligo epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Vitiligo Drug Chapters

This segment of the Vitiligo report encloses the detailed analysis of late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, the therapeutic market Size of Vitiligo in the United States is mainly accounted for by the off-label use of Corticosteroids and Calcineurin inhibitors, both as monotherapy as well as combination therapies. These therapies are also combined with Phototherapy (phototherapy as a monotherapy is not included in the market size estimation) for treating Vitiligo and, the market size of Vitiligo in the United States is inclusive of the revenue generated by these combination therapies [i.e., Corticosteroids + Calcineurin inhibitors and Corticosteroids + Calcineurin inhibitors + Phototherapy].

Topical Corticosteroids and calcineurin inhibitors constitute the first line of treatment for Vitiligo. Both of these therapies act by diminishing the cellular immune response.

However, the most significant combinational therapy, that contributes the most toward the market size, is a combination of Corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and Phototherapy. Although the patient share opting for this combination, is quite nominal, however, the higher cost of treatment is the main reason behind a large amount of market revenue generated by the combined usage of these therapies.

The above-mentioned off-label therapies currently hold the market of Vitiligo in the United States. However, the dynamics of Vitiligo market is anticipated to change during the forecasted period. Companies have shifted their focus on the development of targeted treatment for Vitiligo, (mostly JAK inhibitors) and owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of (2019-2028), the market size is expected to increase in subsequent years.

Vitiligo Market Outlook

The Vitiligo market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Vitiligo in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Vitiligo in 2028

3. Disease Background and Overview: Vitiligo

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Types of Vitiligo

3.3. Causes of Vitiligo

3.4. Symptoms of Vitiligo

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Genetics of Vitiligo

3.7. Diagnosis

3.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

4.3. Prevalent Population of Vitiligo in 7MM

5. United States-Epidemiology of Vitiligo

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Prevalent Population of Vitiligo in the United States

5.3. Gender-Specific Prevalent Population of Vitiligo in the United States

5.4. Diagnosed Cases of Vitiligo in the United States

5.5. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Vitiligo in the United States

5.6. Age-Specific Prevalent cases of Vitiligo in the United States

6. EU-5 Epidemiology of Vitiligo

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7. Japan-Epidemiology of Vitiligo

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Prevalent Population of Vitiligo in Japan

7.3. Gender-Specific Prevalent Population of Vitiligo in Japan

7.4. Diagnosed Cases of Vitiligo in Japan

7.5. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Vitiligo in Japan

7.6. Age-Specific Prevalent cases of Vitiligo in Japan

8. Treatment Algorithm

8.1. Treatment Guidelines

8.1.1. American Association of Dermatology (AAD)

8.1.2. The European Dermatology Forum Consensus: Management guidelines for Vitiligo

8.1.3. Vitiligo Japanese Task Force (VJTF); Japanese Dermatological Association: Treatment Guidelines

9. Unmet Needs

10. Emerging Therapies

10.1. INCB018424: Incyte Corporation

10.2. SCENESSE (afamelanotide): Clinuvel Pharmaceutical

11. Other Promising Candidates

11.1. ATI-50002: Aclaris Therapeutics

11.2. Apremilast: Celgene

12. Vitiligo: 7 Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Total Market Size of Vitiligo in 7MM

12.3. 7 MM Size of Vitiligo by Therapies

13. The United States: Market Outlook

13.1. United States Market Size

13.1.1. Total Market size of Vitiligo

13.1.2. Vitiligo Market Size by Therapies

14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

15. Japan: Market Outlook

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

Companies Mentioned

Incyte Corporation

Clinuvel Pharmaceutical

Aclaris Therapeutics

Celgene

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rapgi1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

