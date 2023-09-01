Global Vitiligo Treatment Market 2023 - 2028: Ongoing Research and Advocacy Drive Progress

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Sep, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitiligo Treatment Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitiligo treatment market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a value of US$822.75 million by 2028.

Vitiligo, a common skin condition affecting approximately 70 million individuals worldwide, stems from immune-triggered melanocyte deterioration. The dominant subtype, non-segmental vitiligo, often brings about chronic effects and considerable psychosocial implications.

Timely identification, disease assessment, and evidence-based treatment adoption are vital pillars in vitiligo management. An encouraging development came in July 2022, with the FDA's approval of the 1.5% ruxolitinib cream, the first topical solution for non-segmental vitiligo in individuals aged 12 and above, marking a significant milestone for vitiligo treatment.

Projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR):

The global vitiligo treatment market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.96% from 2022 to 2028. The rise in vitiligo prevalence worldwide is a catalyst for market expansion as more individuals receive diagnoses. Advances in treatment options, including topical medications, phototherapy, and surgical interventions, empower patients with a variety of choices and improved outcomes. Enhanced awareness of vitiligo within medical circles and the public sphere accelerates early identification and intervention, driving the need for therapeutic approaches and management strategies.

Ongoing Research and Advocacy Drive Progress:

Continued research into vitiligo's origins and novel treatments contributes to market advancement. Advocacy groups provide resources and enhance accessibility, while technological innovations, such as lasers and drug delivery methods, elevate treatment efficacy. The aesthetic impact of vitiligo drives demand for cosmetics like makeup and pigments, further influencing the market. In 2022, the Vitiligo Treatment Market reached US$615.2 million.

Topical Treatments Lead the Way:

Topical treatments take center stage in the global vitiligo treatment market. These treatments, which include corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and vitamin D analogs, offer convenience, non-invasiveness, and localized efficacy. Patient compliance and ease of use contribute to their popularity, making them ideal for limited disease spread and milder interventions. Continuous research and innovation ensure that topical treatments remain at the forefront of addressing vitiligo's varying severity levels.

Ambulatory Clinics Transform Patient-centric Care:

Ambulatory clinics are rapidly becoming dominant in the vitiligo sector, offering outpatient convenience, specialized treatments, and expert consultations. This growth aligns with the demand for non-invasive, personalized medical services. The trend underscores the role of ambulatory clinics in providing accessible, patient-centric care and fostering patient routines. Evolving with technology and innovative approaches, ambulatory clinics are set to continue their upward trajectory.

United States: Leading the Way:

The United States is expected to retain its significant market leadership across vitiligo treatment sectors. Factors such as economic strength, technological advancements, and a robust healthcare system contribute to its dominant position. The country's investments in diverse industries and its role as a research and development hub solidify its market supremacy. With a substantial consumer base and evolving industry trends, the United States is anticipated to remain a primary player in the vitiligo treatment market.

Key Players in the Vitiligo Treatment Market:

Key players shaping the vitiligo treatment market include Incyte Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Astellaspharmainc, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

250

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$615.2 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$822.75 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Vitiligo Patient Numbers & Market
5.1 VitiligoTreatment Market
5.2 Vitiligo Patients (Thousand)

6. Market Share - Global Vitiligo Patient Analysis
6.1 Market Share
6.1.1 Vitiligo Type
6.1.2 Treatment Type
6.1.3 End User
6.1.4 Country Vitiligo Market Share
6.2 Volume Share
6.2.1 By Country Vitiligo Patient Numbers Share

7. Diseases Type - Global Vitiligo Market
7.1 Segmental
7.2 Non Segmental

8. Treatment Type - Global Vitiligo Market
8.1 Topical Treatments
8.2 Light Therapy
8.3 Surgical Procedures
8.4 Others

9. End User - Global Vitiligo Market
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Ambulatory Clinics
9.3 Others

10. Country - Vitiligo Patient Numbers & Market
10.1 United States
10.1.1 Vitiligo Market
10.1.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.2 Canada
10.2.1 Vitiligo Market
10.2.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.3 Mexico
10.3.1 Vitiligo Market
10.3.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.4 Germany
10.4.1 Vitiligo Market
10.4.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.5 United Kingdom
10.5.1 Vitiligo Market
10.5.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.6 France
10.6.1 Vitiligo Market
10.6.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.7 Italy
10.7.1 Vitiligo Market
10.7.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.8 Spain
10.8.1 Vitiligo Market
10.8.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.9 Japan
10.9.1 Vitiligo Market
10.9.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.10 China
10.10.1 Vitiligo Market
10.10.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.11 Australia
10.11.1 Vitiligo Market
10.11.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.12 India
10.12.1 Vitiligo Market
10.12.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.13 Brazil
10.13.1 Vitiligo Market
10.13.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.14 Saudi Arabia
10.14.1 Vitiligo Market
10.14.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.15 Argentina
10.15.1 Vitiligo Market
10.15.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.16 United Arab Emirates
10.16.1 Vitiligo Market
10.16.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.17 South Africa
10.17.1 Vitiligo Market
10.17.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)
10.18 Rest of World
10.18.1 Vitiligo Market
10.18.2 Vitiligo Patient (Thousand)

11. Vitiligo Pipe Line Drugs
11.1 ARN-4079
11.2 ATI-502
11.3 AX-1602
11.4 BOS-475
11.5 CCP-070
11.6 Cerdulatinib (RVT-502)
11.7 HuABC-2
11.8 Abatacept
11.9 Topical Ruxolitinib
11.10 VLRX-001

12. Clinical Study of Vitiligo Market

13. Porter's Five Forces

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kmrtc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Growth Ahead: Global Oatmeal Market Set to Reach $11.58 Billion by 2028

Global Ceramic Fiber Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028: Asia-Pacific Drives Ceramic Fiber Market Surge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.