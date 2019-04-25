Global Voice Prosthesis Market Outlook Study, 2019 to 2026 - Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from Larynx Disorders Worldwide

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice Prosthesis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global voice prosthesis market was valued at US$ 133.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 204.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Provox valves are reigning the valve type segment for voice prosthesis market. It has the ability to detect early leakage around the valve, low speaking effort and low maintenance cost which increases its saleable value over the other valves. Provox HMEs have the ability to reduce mucus generation and coughing by heating and filtering the inhaled air. There is less reduction in candida infection. Blom-singer valve is gaining importance due to its popularity as the international standard for voice restoration throughout the globe. It is used in patients showing resistance to removing voice prosthesis device.



Indwelling devices are dominating the device segment for voice prosthesis market. Its inherent features such as excellent patient satisfaction and provision of high voice quality drive its market growth. It is a highly safe device and is replaced only under the supervision of a medical professional. Non-dwelling devices are employed due to their self-replacement capability and low maintenance.



North America currently represents 40% market share and is the largest regional segment for voice prosthesis market. The rising prevalence of larynx cancer and affordable reimbursement scenario for the voice prosthesis devices drive the market growth in the North America region.



Europe holds 31% market share and is the second largest market owing to the supportive regulatory environment provided by European Medical Agency (EMA) and domicile of major players such as Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb GmbH, SERVONA GmbH, and Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd. etc. propel the market growth in the Europe region.



The Asia Pacific is accountable for 17% market share on account of an increasing number of patients suffering from larynx disorder due to increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco and the emergence of local players actively engaged in the production of devices at lower and affordable prices.



Companies manufacturing voice prosthesis devices are Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb GmbH, Atos Medical, InHealth Technologies, Information Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hood Laboratories, Sonova, SERVONA GmbH, Smiths Medical, Inc. and Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd.



Key Market Movements

An increasing number of patients suffering from larynx disorders worldwide

Favorable reimbursement scenario for voice prosthesis devices in developed regions

The emergence of local players in the developing region actively engaged in producing voice prosthesis devices at lower and affordable prices

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Voice Prosthesis Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Valve Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Device, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Voice Prosthesis Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Valve Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Blom-Singer Valve

4.3. Groningen Valve

4.4. Provox Valve



Chapter 5. Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Device

5.1. Overview

5.2. Indwelling Devices

5.3. Non-Dwelling Devices



Chapter 6. Global Voice Prosthesis Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Voice Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Voice Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Voice Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Voice Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Voice Prosthesis Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik - Vertrieb GmbH

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Atos Medical

7.3. InHealth Technologies

7.4. Innaumation Medical Devices

7.5. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

7.6. Hood Laboratories

7.7. Sonova

7.8. SERVONA GmbH

7.9. Smiths Medical Inc.

7.10. Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd.



