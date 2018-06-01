Global Volumetric Display Market 2018-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35.09%

Volumetric display market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 35.09% to reach a total market size of US$555.991 million in 2023, from US$91.495 million in 2017.

Volumetric displays generate a true 3D image by illuminating points in a 3D space and do not require the user to wear shutter glasses or head-trackers. Key applications of Volumetric Display are in oil and gas exploration, luggage visualization, interventional and diagnostic medical imaging and pharmaceutical molecular modeling.

Heavy investments by major market players into research and development are focused towards overcoming the limitations of these displays while enhancing their functionalities. These advancements are fueling the adoption of volumetric displays among the end-users, thus augmenting the market growth. However, high cost and complex manufacturing procedure is impeding the market growth significantly.

Geographically, North America and Europe hold a major share in this market on account of state-of-the-art research infrastructure in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a rapid growth owing to increasing investments by market players in this region.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Alioscopy, Voxon Photonics, The Coretec Group Inc. and Lightspace Technologies.

Segmentation:



By Type:

Swept Volume Display

Static Volume Display

By Component:s

High-speed Video Projector

Multi-planar Optical Element



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Volumetric Display Market By Type



6. Volumetric Display Market By Components



7. Volumetric Display Market By Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Alioscopy

Voxon Photonics

The Coretec Group Inc.

Lightspace Technologies



