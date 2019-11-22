Global Voxel-Pixel Integration Market Outlook Report, 2024: Evolution, Roadmap, Summary, Important Patents, and Future Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voxel-Pixel Integration: Lidar, Autonomous Vehicle, 3D Printing and Surveillance Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes:

A brief overview of the global market for voxel-pixel integration: LIDAR, autonomous vehicle, 3D printing and surveillance applications

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Details of the technology behind voxel-based integration and discussion on current and future trends that can shape the future marketplace

Snapshot of voxel-based 3D printing roadmap



A voxel represents a value on a regular grid in three-dimensional space. In the medical and scientific fields, these values are extremely valuable for the visualization and analysis of data. This is because a voxel is an array of elements of volume that constitute a notational 3D space and is commonly used in computer-based modeling and graphic simulations. Whereas a pixel is used in the context of twodimensional space, in 3D printing, a voxel is widely used due to its depth.

Voxel 3D printing is still in a nascent stage. However, the potential is tremendous, and there is strong evidence promising extreme improvement in 3D printing speed. In the printing of metals, where speed is notoriously slow (e.g., rates can be as low as a few cubic centimeters per hour), there is the great promise of improvement.

Companies Mentioned



AEye's Technology

Atomontage Inc.

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Synthetik Applied Technologies

viz.ai Inc.

Voxel Cloud

Voxel Healthcare

Zebra Medical Vision

Ziehm Imaging Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reason for Doing this Study

Information Sources

Key Data from Secondary Sources

Key Data from Primary Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary

Development and Evolution of Voxel Imaging

Voxel-Based 3D Printing Roadmap

Report Summary

Chapter 3 Voxel Integration - Future and Growth Prospects

Introduction

Future Prospects

Focused Areas in Future

3D Printing Technology Integrating Voxel

Digital Artists Adopt Voxel-Based 3D Digital Modeling

Voxel - and LiDAR-Based Computer Games Graphics Development

Use of 3D Imaging and Modelling in the Medical Sector

Use of 3D Imaging and Modeling in Autonomous Vehicle Segment

Chapter 4 Voxel Imaging, by Application

Introduction

Medical Imaging

LiDAR-Based Topographical Mapping Voxel Integration

Voxel Imaging Market Analysis, by Application

Chapter 5 Important Patents

Voxel-Based Recent Patents, 2018 and 2019

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Region, Through 2024

Table 1: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Application, Through 2024

Table 2: Patent Summary of Voxelization of Mesh Representations, 2018-2019

Table 3: Patent Summary of Three-Dimensional Voxel Mapping, 2018-2019

Table 4: Patent Summary of Voxelization Program, Voxelization Method and Information Processing Device, 2018-2019

Table 5: Patent Summary of Generating Slice Data from a Voxel Representation, 2018-2019

Table 6: Patent Summary of Voxel-Based Ground Plane Estimation and Object Segmentation, 2018-2019

Table 7: Report Sources



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Region, 2019-2024

Figure 1: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Application, 2019-2024

