Global VRF System Market 2016-2018 & 2024

The report predicts the global VRF system market to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% over the period of 2018 - 2024

The study on VRF system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The various benefits of VRF systems such as high performance, energy efficiency and great potential offered by VRF system drives the growth of VRF system market globally. In addition, VRF has the low cost of providing heat, ventilation and air conditioning. Moreover, VRF systems require low maintenance.

These factors are expected escalate the market growth over the forecast period. On the downside, Complex guidelines for controlling the concentration limit of the refrigerator are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of VRF systems in the residential and commercial sectors due to its small and flexible design is projected to create more opportunities for the companies working in the VRF system.

The report on VRF system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global VRF system market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Segments Covered

Global VRF System Market by System Type

Heat Recovery Systems

Heat Pump Systems

Global VRF System Market by Component

Indoor Units

Outdoor Units

Control Systems and Accessories

Global VRF System Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

Companies Profiled in the report



Lennox International

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies

Johnson Controls

Panasonic

Fujitsu Group

LG Electronics

Ingersoll Rand

Samsung Electronics



