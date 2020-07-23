Global VSAT Market Insights 2020-2025 and COVID-19's Impact on the Industry
DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market by Network Architecture, Vertical, Frequency, Solution (Equipment, Support Services, Connectivity), Platform (Land, Maritime, Airborne), End-Use (Broadband, Voice, Broadcast), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global VSAT market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), L3 Harris Technologies (US), Viasat Inc. (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), and Orbit Communication Systems (Israel) are some of the leading players operating in the VSAT market report.
Increased demand for VSAT in the maritime industry, and demand for VSAT on-the-move solutions for various platforms are the major factors driving the VSAT Market.
The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand for VSAT systems from the maritime industry and increasing demand for VSAT on-the-move solutions for various platforms, and commercial services are the major drivers of VSAT market.
The VSAT market includes major players Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), L3 Harris Technologies (US), Viasat Inc (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), and Orbit Communication System (Israel). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect VSAT production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.
Hybrid Topology: The fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market, by network architecture
A hybrid topology is the fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market, by Network architecture. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its high data reliability and high tolerance capability. The most important advantage of this topology is to combine the strengths of different topologies. For instance, mesh topology has excellent data reliability, and star topology has high tolerance capability, and both these two functions work simultaneously in hybrid topology.
Rugged VSAT: The fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market, by design
Rugged VSAT is the fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market, by design. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to increased use at remote locations and high-risk environments such as maritime, aviation, energy & power, and defense sectors. There is a need for the VSAT system to be protected externally from shock hazards from the extreme environmental and remote conditions. Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), L3 Harris Technologies (US), Viasat Inc (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), and Orbit Communication System (Israel) are some of the providers of rugged VSAT systems.
Maritime VSAT: The fastest-growing platform segment of the VSAT market, by platform
Maritime VSAT is the fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to demand for commerce on board, and higher data rates in commercial ships have driven the maritime VSAT market. Commercial ship operations include operational safety data such as emergency information, data related to video monitoring using IP-based CCTV systems, and telemetry data. Hughes Network System, Cobham, KVH Industries, Intelsat, and Orbit Communication System are major providers of VSAT systems for commercial ships.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the VSAT market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the VSAT market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced VSAT systems in the maritime industry is driving the market. In August 2018, Singtel and KVH, a global satellite and maritime communications provider, announced a partnership to provide broadband satellite service with KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband satellite connectivity to shipping companies across the Asia Pacific region. This satellite service is designed to facilitate the use of digital solutions in the maritime industry to improve operational efficiency, crew welfare and onboard safety significantly.
Research Coverage
The study covers the VSAT market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on solution, platform, vertical, end-use, design, type, frequency, network architecture, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Adoption of VSAT Technology for Crew Welfare in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Increased Need for VSAT Systems in the Maritime Industry
- Demand for Broadband Data Connections From Government and Business Sectors
- Low Investment and Operating Costs
- Increased Use of Ku- and Ka-Band VSATs
- Increased Use of USATs for On-The-Move Applications
Restraints
- Issues With Connectivity at Sea
Opportunities
- Increased Demand for VSAT Systems to Enable Telemedicine in Remote Locations
- Increasing Demand for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles
- Increasing Use of Ultra-Compact Ku-Band VSATs for Tactical UAVs
- Increasing Number of LEO-HTS Constellations
Challenges
- Cybersecurity Issues
- Issues With Radio Spectrum Availability
Companies Profiled
- Cobham Limited
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Inmarsat Global Limited
- KVH Industries
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Marlink
- Newtec
- Norsat International Inc.
- NSSLGlobal
- Orbit Communications System
- Singtel
- Skycasters, LLC
- Speedcast
- Thales Group
- Thuraya Telecommunications Company
- Ultra
- Viasat, Inc.
- X2Nsat
