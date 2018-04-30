Global VTOL UAV Market 2017-2023 with DJI Innovations, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing & Saab Dominating

The global VTOL UAV market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 19.5% during forecast period 2016-2023

Increasing terrorist attacks as well as increasing military and defense spending across various regions of the globe contributes to the growth of global VTOL UAV market during forecast period.

However, strict airspace regulations and less velocities and altitude, limited set of applications with dedicated payloads are some of the major factors restraining the growth of global VTOL UAV market during forecast period.

Geographically, global VTOL UAV market report has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. North America held the largest market revenue share for VTOL UAV market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

Technological advancements in VTOL UAV coupled with high demand of VTOL drones from military and defense sector contributes to the largest market revenue share of North America VTOL UAV market during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in VTOL UAV market during forecast period due to its increasing demand from military and commercial applications.

The growth in global VTOL UAV market is also influenced by presence of major players such as DJI Innovations (China), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), & Saab AB (Sweden).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographic Analysis



7. Company Profiles



3D Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

Aerovironment, Inc. (U.S.)

Aeryon Labs Inc. ( Canada )

) Alpha Unmanned Systems ( Spain )

) Dji Innovations ( China )

) Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Microdrones Gmbh ( Germany )

) Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Saab Ab ( Sweden )

) Schiebel Elektronische Gerate Gmbh ( Austria )

) Textron Inc. (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. ( Turkey )

) Xaircraft Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttzsgq/global_vtol_uav?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vtol-uav-market-2017-2023-with--dji-innovations-lockheed-martin-northrop-grumman-boeing--saab-dominating-300638869.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

