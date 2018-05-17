Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022 with Array Networks, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Riverbed Technology & Symantec Dominating

The global WAN optimization solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 18.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of smart cities. With the growing number of smart cities depending on public network Wi-Fi networks, the need for WAN optimization solutions has surged in the recent years to maximize the data flow across the wide area network connecting smartphones and automated home appliances.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for data center. With the rising demand for storing data in disparate storage systems in varied geographic locations, the role of WAN optimization has become imminent in the recent years. WAN optimization speeds up the data transfer process by eliminating duplication of data, in turn, providing protection from cyber threats.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of WAN optimization. The global WAN optimization solution is capital-intensive. The primary cost inhibitors in deployment of WAN optimization technology are the cost of appliance purchases with annual software maintenance; the internal people cost of managing and maintaining the appliances; and the monthly cost of multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) service.

Key vendors

Array Networks

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Riverbed Technology

Symantec

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Array Networks

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Riverbed Technology

Symantec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ntcjs4/global_wan?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wan-optimization-solutions-market-2018-2022-with-array-networks-cisco-systems-citrix-systems-riverbed-technology--symantec-dominating-300650556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

