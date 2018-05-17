Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022 with Array Networks, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Riverbed Technology & Symantec Dominating

The "Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global WAN optimization solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 18.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of smart cities. With the growing number of smart cities depending on public network Wi-Fi networks, the need for WAN optimization solutions has surged in the recent years to maximize the data flow across the wide area network connecting smartphones and automated home appliances.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for data center. With the rising demand for storing data in disparate storage systems in varied geographic locations, the role of WAN optimization has become imminent in the recent years. WAN optimization speeds up the data transfer process by eliminating duplication of data, in turn, providing protection from cyber threats.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of WAN optimization. The global WAN optimization solution is capital-intensive. The primary cost inhibitors in deployment of WAN optimization technology are the cost of appliance purchases with annual software maintenance; the internal people cost of managing and maintaining the appliances; and the monthly cost of multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) service.

Key vendors


  • Array Networks
  • Cisco Systems
  • Citrix Systems
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Symantec

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Financial services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Array Networks
  • Cisco Systems
  • Citrix Systems
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Symantec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ntcjs4/global_wan?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wan-optimization-solutions-market-2018-2022-with-array-networks-cisco-systems-citrix-systems-riverbed-technology--symantec-dominating-300650556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022 with Array Networks, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Riverbed Technology & Symantec Dominating

