Global WAN SDN Market (2019-2023) - Analysis of Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WAN SDN: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023 and 2019 Market Share Estimate" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on wide-area network (WAN) software-defined networking (SDN) solutions for 2019-2023, which will grow to USD4.5 billion. It also provides estimated market share data for this sector for 2019.



The growth in spending on WAN configurators will taper off, spending on both SD-WAN and multi-layer control products will grow strongly and native SDN spending will be minimal until edge cloud/multi-cloud disaggregated fixed access applications drive CSPs to more-radical architecture in 2021 and beyond.



This report provides:

A detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the WAN SDN software market, split into:

Four main approaches: WAN configurators, SD-WAN, multi-layer control, and native SDN

Two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)

Four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, business fixed and consumer fixed

Eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

A detailed market definition

Recommendations for communications service providers and vendors

Analysis of the key vendors in the market.

