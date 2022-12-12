Global Warehouse Automation Market Size Value Projected to Reach USD 30.69 Billion by 2028, to See 14.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Warehouse Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical); By Type; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global warehouse automation market size & share was valued at USD 12.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow USD 30.69 Billion By 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

What is Automation in Warehouse? How Large is Warehouse Automation Market?

Overview

Warehouse automation is the process of automating warehouse operations to reduce manual processes. It uses the software, equipment, and processes for automating warehouse tasks to improve efficiency and accuracy. Automation integration enables businesses to eliminate labor-intensive duties that include repetitive physical work and manual tasks. Some of the key benefits of warehouse automation involve improved security, enhanced data management efficiency, reduced human error, and better safety.

Goods-to-person technologies, automated storage and retrieval systems, pick-to-light systems, and autonomous mobile robots are the common types of warehouse automation. Increasing the reproduction of robotics in e-commerce fulfillment centers in developed and emerging nations is significantly driving the growth of the warehouse automation market.

Request Sample Copy of "Warehouse Automation Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area's development

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player

A thorough analysis of the market's value chain and assess the effect of Porter's five forces

Some of the Top Companies in the Global Market Are:

Addverb Technologies Inc.

Armstrong Ltd.

Bastian Solution LLC

Daifuku India Private Limited

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd (GCLA).

GreyOrange

Hinditron Group

Honeywell Intelligrated

Kardex India Storage Solutions Private Limited

Kion Group (Dematic)

KNAPP Group

KUKA Group (Swisslog)

Muratec Machinery Ltd.

Richfield Automation Ltd

Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd

Space Magnum Equipment Pvt. Ltd

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited

For Additional Information on Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Growing need for industrial automation technology pushes the market growth

Rising number of initiatives on industrial automation technology is fueling the market growth. Increasing growth in the e-commerce industry, globalization of supply chain networks, and the emergence of autonomous mobile robots are the factors propelling the warehouse automation market size. Technological developments in artificial intelligence, computer vision systems, and motion control are expected to create growth opportunities in the market. Growing investments in R&D activities and high labor costs also boost the industry's demand.

Moreover, companies are using advanced technical components such as sensors, scanners, and RFID tags to improve operational efficiency and increase safety for workers. The rising use of such technological breakthroughs is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing expansion of industrial automation and robotic technology across countries like the US, the UK, Germany, India, and China is positively influencing the market expansion.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/9801

Recent Developments

In May 2021 , EU4Digital introduced an eCommerce pilot for the robotic exchange of eCommerce data through the virtual warehouse. It allows retailers, marketers, delivery operators, and customs to place the product for supply across the abroad and cross-border delivery.

Segmental Analysis: What are the Types of Warehouse Automation?

The automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) is anticipated to acquire the largest market share

Based on technology, the automated storage, and retrieval system (AS/RS) is projected to account for the highest revenue share in the warehouse automation market. This technology provides benefits to warehouse managers, including low labor costs while also encouraging the usage of space and preventing product damage. Also, the integration of AS/RS system in warehouses has been reducing the manual intervention in the operations. Such benefits offered by AS/RS are providing ROI in warehousing and distribution technology. These factors support the segment growth in the market.

Insight by Application

E-commerce segment held major market share in 2020

In terms of e-commerce, the category witnessed the greatest market share in 2020 due to the growing deployment of warehouse automation in e-commerce facilities. The implementation can be attributed to the increasing players' awareness of robotics of distinct aspects of e-commerce fulfillment. Further, factors such as rising e-commerce activities and a surge in the proliferation of robotics technology in e-commerce warehouses are leading the growth of such applications in the e-commerce warehouse automation market. These benefits provided by warehouse automation to e-commerce are expected to fuel segmental growth.

For Any Other Research Related Queries, Speak to Our Research Analyst @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market/speak-to-analyst

Report Scope of Warehouse Automation Market

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 30.69 billion Market size value in 2020 USD 12.85 billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.2% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players Addverb Technologies Inc., Armstrong Ltd., Bastian Solution LLC, Daifuku India Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd (GCLA)., GreyOrange, Hinditron Group, Honeywell Intelligrated, Kardex India Storage Solutions Private Limited, Kion Group (Dematic), KNAPP Group, KUKA Group (Swisslog), Muratec Machinery, ltd., Richfield Automation Ltd, Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd, Space Magnum Equipment Pvt. Ltd, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Europe holds the largest market share

Based on geography, warehouse automation market demand in Europe is dominating the market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is because European government is imposing several industrial automation guidelines for the efficient management of material handling at warehouse facilities. Also, the rising development of e-commerce and packaging-related activities coupled with increasing disposable income is further expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to generate a high CAGR in the market in 2020 owing to the rising development in the e-commerce industry in the developing nations of Asia Pacific. Also, the growing initiatives to deploy warehouse automation for supply management are boosting the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Warehouse Automation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical); By Type; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-automation-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the warehouse automation market report on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Basic Warehouse

Warehouse System

Mechanized Warehouse

Advanced Warehouse

By Technology Outlook

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Voice Picking and Tasking

Automated Sortation Systems

Others

By Application Outlook

E-commerce

Grocery

Apparel

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , UK, , , , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , Malaysia )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Israel , UAE, Africa )

Browse More Related Reports:

Third Party Logistics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/third-party-logistics-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/third-party-logistics-market IBM Watson Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ibm-watson-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ibm-watson-services-market Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharma-cold-chain-logistics-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharma-cold-chain-logistics-market 4Pl Logistics Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fourth-party-logistics-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fourth-party-logistics-market Cold Chain Monitoring Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-chain-monitoring-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research