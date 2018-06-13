Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2018-2022: Adoption of Big Data Analytics and IoT, Voice-Directed WMS & Advent of Hybrid Integration Technology

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the period 2018-2022.
Global warehouse management system market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the shift towards new efficient systems. WMS installed in the past have become obsolete and the developers of WMS have stopped providing services and maintenance. New WMS that are more flexible and offer additional features are released in the market.
One trend affecting this market is voice-directed WMS Voice-directed warehousing (VDW) works based on voice direction and speech recognition. In VDW, the system verbally directs the individual through a connected headset worn by them.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increase in price war. The price war among the vendors is limiting revenue flow into the market. WMS is costly in developing countries due to the presence of a limited number of vendors. The constant reduction in prices of software solutions in these regions is affecting smaller pure-play vendors.
Market Trends
- Adoption of big data analytics and IoT
- Voice-directed WMS
- Advent of hybrid integration technology
Key vendors
- IBM
- PSI Software
- Oracle
- SAP
- Manhattan Associates
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Deployment
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
