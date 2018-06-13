Global Warehouse Management Systems Market 2018-2022: Adoption of Big Data Analytics and IoT, Voice-Directed WMS & Advent of Hybrid Integration Technology

The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the period 2018-2022.

Global warehouse management system market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the shift towards new efficient systems. WMS installed in the past have become obsolete and the developers of WMS have stopped providing services and maintenance. New WMS that are more flexible and offer additional features are released in the market.

One trend affecting this market is voice-directed WMS Voice-directed warehousing (VDW) works based on voice direction and speech recognition. In VDW, the system verbally directs the individual through a connected headset worn by them.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increase in price war. The price war among the vendors is limiting revenue flow into the market. WMS is costly in developing countries due to the presence of a limited number of vendors. The constant reduction in prices of software solutions in these regions is affecting smaller pure-play vendors.



Adoption of big data analytics and IoT

Voice-directed WMS

Advent of hybrid integration technology



IBM

PSI Software

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

