Global Warehousing and Storage Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 Featuring APL, DHL, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehousing And Storage Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global warehousing and storage market.



The warehousing and storage market consists of sales of warehousing and storage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for bonded merchandize, general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products. These establishments generally handle goods in containers, such as boxes, barrels, and/or drums, using equipment, such as forklifts, pallets, and racks. They are not specialized in handling bulk products of any particular type, size, or quantity of goods or products.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the warehousing and storage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Warehousing And Storage market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation services market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global warehousing and storage market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global warehousing and storage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global warehousing and storage market.



With increase in the warehousing and storage market there is an increase in the demand of smart warehouse. These warehouses use internet of things(IOT) to track a product in the warehouse and also helps in increasing efficiency and speed across supply chain. Variety of devices which include, wearables, sensors and radio frequency identification tags are used to locate the products in the warehouse. This reduces the time to deliver the product to the customer and increases accuracy resulting in the rapid growth of warehousing and storage market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Warehousing And Storage Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Warehousing And Storage Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Warehousing And Storage Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Warehousing And Storage Market Trends And Strategies



8. Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. General Warehousing And Storage

10.1.2. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage

10.1.3. Specialized Warehousing And Storage

10.1.4. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage



11. Warehousing And Storage Market Segments

11.1. Global General Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Bonded Warehousing, Private Warehousing And Storage, Warehousing (Including Foreign Trade Zones)

11.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Cold Storage, Frozen Storage

11.3. Global Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Automobile Dead Storage, Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage, Document Storage And Warehousing, Whiskey Warehousing, Others - Specialized Warehousing And Storage

11.4. Global Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Storage services, Handling services, Packing services, All Others



12. Warehousing And Storage Market Metrics

12.1. Warehousing And Storage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Warehousing And Storage Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



APL

DHL

Genco

Mitsubishi Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq3oej



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

