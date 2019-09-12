Global Warehousing and Storage Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 Featuring APL, DHL, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel
Sep 12, 2019, 09:15 ET
Global Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global warehousing and storage market.
The warehousing and storage market consists of sales of warehousing and storage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for bonded merchandize, general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products. These establishments generally handle goods in containers, such as boxes, barrels, and/or drums, using equipment, such as forklifts, pallets, and racks. They are not specialized in handling bulk products of any particular type, size, or quantity of goods or products.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global warehousing and storage market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global warehousing and storage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global warehousing and storage market.
With increase in the warehousing and storage market there is an increase in the demand of smart warehouse. These warehouses use internet of things(IOT) to track a product in the warehouse and also helps in increasing efficiency and speed across supply chain. Variety of devices which include, wearables, sensors and radio frequency identification tags are used to locate the products in the warehouse. This reduces the time to deliver the product to the customer and increases accuracy resulting in the rapid growth of warehousing and storage market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Warehousing And Storage Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Warehousing And Storage Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Warehousing And Storage Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Warehousing And Storage Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Warehousing And Storage Market Trends And Strategies
8. Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Warehousing And Storage Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Warehousing And Storage Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)
10.1.1. General Warehousing And Storage
10.1.2. Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage
10.1.3. Specialized Warehousing And Storage
10.1.4. Farm Product Warehousing and Storage
11. Warehousing And Storage Market Segments
11.1. Global General Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Bonded Warehousing, Private Warehousing And Storage, Warehousing (Including Foreign Trade Zones)
11.2. Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Cold Storage, Frozen Storage
11.3. Global Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Automobile Dead Storage, Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage, Document Storage And Warehousing, Whiskey Warehousing, Others - Specialized Warehousing And Storage
11.4. Global Farm Product Warehousing and Storage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Storage services, Handling services, Packing services, All Others
12. Warehousing And Storage Market Metrics
12.1. Warehousing And Storage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Warehousing And Storage Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global
Companies Mentioned
- APL
- DHL
- Genco
- Mitsubishi Logistics
- Kuehne+Nagel
